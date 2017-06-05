Police Reports 6/5/17

Olean Police

• Sunday, 12:49 a.m., Gregory D. Webster, 62, of 22 E. Water St., Friendship, was charged with first-offense driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher, and inadequate lights following a stop.

• Saturday, 11:49 p.m., Leah M. Maull, 21, of 218 N. Second St., Apt. B, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, and inadequate lights following a stop on South 11th Street.

New York State Police

• CENTERVILLE — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash on Route 3 at 5:43 a.m. Saturday. The drivers were identified as Kathy M. Hagerdon, 65, of Delevan, and Corrie L. Emmons, 26, of Hume.

• WEST ALMOND — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 86 at 7:57 a.m. Saturday. The driver was identified as Charles R. Reston, 51, of Savona.

• AMITY — Mary K. Empson, 36, of Scio, was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher and unsafe backing up at 7:08 p.m. Saturday.

• BELMONT — Jonathon D. Phipps, 36, of Belmont, was charged with possessing a controlled substance in a non-original container, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana at 10:12 p.m. Saturday.

• RUSHFORD — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash on Route 243 at 8:20 p.m. Saturday. The driver was identified as Richard M. Topinko, 72, of West Seneca.

• WELLSVILLE — An 18-year-old Perry man was charged with driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher and an equipment violation following a stop on Route 19 at 1:36 a.m. Sunday.

Pennsylvania State Police

• EMPORIUM — An unknown person reportedly shot several small caliber rifle rounds into unoccupied seasonal residences on Route 555 sometime between May 19 at Friday.

• EMPORIUM — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash on Route 155 at 4:43 p.m. Friday. The drivers were identified as Travis O. McKeirnan, 37, of Austin, and Jim Narby, 56, of Emporium. McKeirnan was charged with careless driving.