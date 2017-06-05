Police Reports 6/6/17: Warrant arrest leads to drug charge in Olean

OLEAN — An Olean man being arrested on a bench warrant was allegedly discovered to be in possession of crack cocaine.

Stephon J. Edwards, 26, of 225 N. 1st St., Olean, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, at 8:27 p.m. Sunday on West State Street. While arresting Edwards on a bench warrant, Olean police said they discovered a silver pipe containing a substance believed to be crack in Edwards’ pocket.

Edwards was held on the bench warrant and was set to be arraigned Monday morning in Olean City Court.

Cuba Police

• Sunday, not time given, Kevin J. Tyler, 45, of Cuba, was charged with disorderly conduct, a violation, and harassment. Police did not specify what degree of harassment.

Salamanca Police

• Monday, 3:27 p.m., Richard Jones, of Salamanca, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several vehicle and traffic violations following an accident in Salamanca. He is set to appear in Salamanca City Court at a later date.

Wellsville Police

• Friday, no time given, a Jamestown 18-year-old, who police did not name, was arrested on a bench warrant out of Jamestown. The 18-year-old was transported to Olean and turned over to the Jamestown Police Department. The youth is due to be arraigned in Jamestown City Court at a later date.

New York State Police

• GENESEE — Breanne E. Hackett, 22, of Steamburg, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, at 10:30 p.m. Friday on State Route 417. She was issued an appearance ticket.

• ALLEN — A one-vehicle accident at 9:49 a.m. Sunday on County Road 15 resulted in no injuries. The driver was identified as Brian David Cornell, 20, of Rochester.

• YORKSHIRE — Cody W. Speta, 24, of Castile, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation, at 4:44 p.m. Sunday on State Route 16.

Pennsylvania State Police

• ULYSSES — Tristan Gerow, 20, of Wellsboro, was charged with making terroristic threats and harassment. The charges stem from an incident that occurred at 5:53 p.m. May 30 on Route 6 in Galeton. Gerow was arraigned and bail was set at $1,000. He was remanded to Potter County Jail.

• COUDERSPORT — William Kevin Burrier, 54, of Coudersport, was charged with criminal trespass, a summary offense, for an incident that occurred at 10 a.m. Friday on West Branch Road in West Branch Township.

• EMPORIUM — A known suspect, who police did not name, was charged with reckless driving, and upon further investigation charged with driving under the influence. The suspect was pulled over during a traffic stop at 5:15 p.m. May 26 on Bucktail Highway, a few miles west of Driftwood Borough.