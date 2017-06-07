Police Reports 6/7/17

Olean Police

• Tuesday, 5:09 p.m., Patrick J. Stayer, 19, of 3389 Buffalo Road, Allegany, was ticketed for following too closely during a traffic stop on Wayne Street.

Allegany County Sheriff’s Office

• SCIO — Jeremiah S. Pizarro, 25, of 4204 Eymer Rd., Scio, was arrested on an Allegany County Violation of Probation Warrant, at the Allegany County Court Complex without incident. Pizarro was held without bail in the Allegany County Jail and is to appear in Allegany County Court at a later date for additional court action.

New York State Police

• ALMOND — Brandon J. Murray, 24, Wellsville, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on May 29, no time reported, on Route 21. Troopers said Murray was stopped for an inadequate muffler and further investigation lead to Murray being found in possession of a controlled substance, for which he had no prescription. He was arrested and transported to the barracks in Amity for processing. Murray was released and was seen in the Village of Almond Court Monday.

• BELFAST — Jacqueline Y. McCumiskey, 52, Belfast, was charged with driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop Thursday, no time reported, on Route 19 in the town of Hume. Troopers said while interviewing McCumiskey, they noticed an odor of alcohol. McCumiskey failed field sobriety tests and was arrested and transported to the barracks in Fillmore where it was determined she had a 0.11 percent blood-alcohol content. She was released and was seen in the Town of Hume Court Tuesday.

• SCIO — Marcy K. Empson, 36, Scio, was charged with driving while intoxicated after a two-vehicle accident Saturday, no time reported, in the parking lot of Crosby’s service station in the town of Amity. Troopers said Empson had backed her truck into a parked car in the lot. During an interview of Empson, troopers detected an odor of alcohol. Empson later failed field sobriety tests and was arrested and transported to the barracks in Amity where it was determined she had a blood-alcohol content of 0.12 percent. She was released and is due in the Town of Amity Court today.

• BELMONT — Jonathan D. Phipps, 36, Belmont, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana following a traffic stop Saturday, no time reported, on Route 19. Troopers said the vehicle was stopped for an inadequate muffler. and while interviewing Phipps, they observed prescription medication in plain view in the vehicle for which the driver had no prescription. Troopers also discovered a bag of marijuana in the vehicle. Phipps was taken into custody and transported to the barracks in Amity for processing. He was released and is due in the Village of Belmont Court June 21.

• FARMERSVILLE — No injuries or charges were reported for a one-vehicle accident at 9:55 p.m. Sunday on Hardy Corners Road. The driver was William H. Weller, 46, of Franklinville.

Pennsylvania State Police

• ULYSSES — A 25-year-old woman and 31-year-old male, both from Ulysses, were charged with harassment following a verbal argument that turned physical in nature at 3:21 p.m. May 21 at a residence on Academy Street. Troopers did not identify the two individuals and both were cited through district court.