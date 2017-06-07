Police Reports 6/8/17: Woman charged in April collision with cop car

WELLSVILLE — Charges were filed Wednesday in the April vehicle accident involving a state police vehicle, injuring two.

Betty Lewis, 73, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated. Police allege an investigation revealed she has a blood alcohol content of 0.21 percent at the time of the accident.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m. April 26 on Route 417. Lewis failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a police car upon entering the intersection with Madison Street. Lewis and the driver of the police car were both transported to Jones Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Olean Police

Wednesday, 12:52 p.m., two were injured in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Reed and North 12th street. A vehicle driven by Jacqueline S. Kenyon, 43, of 1008 Buffalo St., Olean, was northbound on 12th Street when a vehicle driven by Marlon H. Tinson, 28, of 1112 Reed Street, entered the intersection from Reed Street and struck the other vehicle. Tinson was cited for failure to yield right of way at a stop sign.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

OLEAN — Following an investigation into a complaint filed by the Cattaraugus County Department of Social Services, Mary B. Seeley, 49, of 229 N. First Street Apt. 2, Olean, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree welfare fraud, both class E felonies. Seeley allegedly fraudulently obtained $2,654.64 in Medicaid benefits by not reporting income.

EAST OTTO — Acting on a bench warrant out of family court, police arrested Jessica M. Miller, 36, of 8180 East Otto Road, East Otto. She was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and held in lieu of $4,000 bail.

DAYTON — Zackery J. Raichlin, 27, of Dayton, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree criminal mischief and criminal obstruction of breathing. Raichlin allegedly interrupted a 911 call for assistance by taking the phone from the caller and smashing it.

OTTO — Acting on a bench warrant out of the town of Salamanca, police arrested an 18-year-old male of Otto for second-degree aggravated harassment.

New York State Police