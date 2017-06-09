Police Reports 6/9/17

Salamanca Police

• Wednesday, 8:38 p.m., Jermaine C. Bordeaux, 35, Salamanca, was arrested on a bench warrant out of the city of Salamanca.

• Thursday, 1:13 a.m., Leslie E. Pierce, 32, Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated, first offense, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana and failure to stop at a stop sign.

New York State Police

• WELLSVILLE — Thomas E. Proctor, 46, and Richard L. Ahren, 59, both of Wellsville, were charged with trespass Saturday stemming from an alleged incident on Dec. 3 in the town of Wellsville. No additional information was available and both were issued an appearance tickets.

• BOLIVAR — No injuries or charges were issued in a one-vehicle accident at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Salt Rising Road. The driver was Angela L. Burdick, 39, Friendship.

• PORTVILLE — Ryan D. Burke, 22, Olean, was charged at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal possession of marijuana that weighed more than 16 ounces, a class D felony, following a traffic stop on South Main Street. Cash bail was set for his release.

Pennsylvania State Police

• EMPORIUM — Troopers are seeking information on an act of criminal mischief that occurred sometime between Friday and Tuesday at the Sizerville softball field. Troopers said an individual spray painted white graffiti inside a dugout.

• EMPORIUM — Troopers are seeking information on an act of criminal mischief that occurred at the Cameron County Little League field in Shippen Township sometime between Wednesday and Thursday. Troopers said an individual vandalized the concession building and a trash can with spray paint.

• EMPORIUM – No injuries or charges were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 10:55 a.m. Tuesday on route 120 in Lumber Township. Troopers said the driver, Noel M. Beck, 25, Emporium, was eastbound when he swerved to miss two deer and hit an embankment, causing damage to the vehicle.