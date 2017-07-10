Police Reports 7/10/17: Rixford man arrested on assault, threat allegations

A Rixford man has been jailed on allegations he threatened and assaulted his wife.

Robert Lee Albney, 51, is charged with terroristic threats, a first-degree misdemeanor; simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, both second-degree misdemeanors; and harassment, a summary charge, court records stated.

According to Kane-based state police, they responded to a report of domestic violence at 2:41 a.m. Saturday morning at 1350 Looker Mountain Trail, Lot 1. There, a 37-year-old woman told police that Albney assaulted her, then fled the scene on foot.

Police were initially unable to locate Albney and were looking for help from the public, but an online court docket for the case states that he was arraigned later Saturday morning before District Judge Richard Luther.

Albney was committed to McKean County Jail, court records indicate, and he is scheduled to appear in Central Court on Thursday.

Olean Police

• Sunday, 6:25 p.m., Kyle B. Gayton, 44, of 629 Seneca Ave., was charged with assault, a class A misdemeanor.

• Sunday, no time given, Phyllis J. Lawrence, 45, of 311 N. 15thSt., Apt. 7, was charged with petit larceny.

• Saturday, 10:51 p.m., Jessica D. Benedict, 37, of 1007 W. State St., was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and petit larceny, after she was found in possession of several items allegedly taken from 7-Eleven on West State Street.

• Sunday, 8:50 p.m., Joseph F. Stevens, 52, of 203 N. Fifteenth St., was charged with first-offense driving while intoxicated, driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher, and illegal signaling.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department

• CATTARAUGUS — Jami M. Phillips, 46, of 7282 Lovers Lane Road, Cattaraugus, was charged with driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher, improper turn, failure to maintain lane and driving on the sidewalk following a stop on South Main Street at 11:26 p.m. Friday.

• GOWANDA — Erik K. Pierce, 34, of 10 Broadway Road, Gowanda, was arrested on a warrant for failure to register with the Sex Offender Registry at 6 p.m. Saturday.

• PERSIA — Ashley M. Mazurzyk, 34, of 9537 Pigeon Valley Road, Little Valley, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, failure to keep right and use of an electronic device while driving following a stop on Maple Hill Road at 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

New York State Police

• FRIENDSHIP — Aleric J. Stewart, 19, of Friendship, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana June 30 at 2:28 a.m.

• WELLSVILLE — No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash in the Manor Hills parking lot. One driver was identified as Elizabeth G. Dunn, 89, of Bolivar. The other driver was unidentified.

• RUSHFORD — Michael E. Ronan, 62, of Rushford, was charged with first-offense driving while intoxicated, first-offense driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent and speeding following a stop on Route 245 at 11:38 p.m. Saturday.

• SCIO — Gary L. Halsey, 36, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor, at 10 p.m. Saturday.

• WILLING — Dustin L. Vanpelt, 21, of Wellsville, was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana at 11 p.m. Saturday.

• FREEDOM — No injuries were reported in a two vehicle crash on Route 98 at 2:22 p.m. Saturday. The drivers were identified as Cody James Laahs, 25, of Franklinville and Richard K. Hawkins, 68, of Boston.

• BELFAST — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash on Route 305 at 9:22 p.m. Saturday. The driver was identified as Steven W. Ely, 33, of Belfast.

Pennsylvania State Police

• SABINSVILLE — A lost pony was found at 134 Fry Road, Hector Township, on Sunday. Anyone with information about the animal is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at Coudersport, 814-274-8690.