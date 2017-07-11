Police Reports 7/11/17

Olean Police

• Monday, 11:10 a.m., Larry Jones Jr. received minor injuries that were the result of a collision between his bicycle and a parked car. Jones claimed a vehicle driving down South Third Street forced him off the road, causing him to collide with a parked car, damaging the rear headlight.

• Monday, 7:32 p.m., Kathren Prosser, 47, of 140 N. 10th St. was arrested under a bench warrant. Charges included driving with a suspended registration, a moving violation, and operating a vehicle without insurance, a violation.

Wellsville Police

• Sunday, no time given, Justin K. Washburn, 24, of Belmont, Pa., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stemmed from an incident that took place on West State Street on June 24. Washburn was located by Belmont police and transported to Wellsville, where we was released and is scheduled to be back in court at 4:30 p.m. July 18.

New York State Police

• ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident occurred 4:54 a.m. Monday on Interstate 86. The driver was identified as Douglas Feig, 31, of West Nyack. No more information was available.