Police Reports 7/1/17: Two Arrested in Alleged Randolph Drug Sale

RANDOLPH — Two New York residents were arrested during an alleged drug sale in a vehicle on Swamp Road Thursday.

At 8 p.m., following an investigation by the Olean Office of the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force for the sale of narcotics, officers of the task force approached the vehicle of Brent A. Robbins, 24, of Kennedy. Also in the vehicle was Ashley M. Waite, 28, of Salamanca.

Robbins was found to be in possession of a bag of heroin as well as heroin packaging for individual sale on his person. Waite was found to have heroin and heroin packaging near her person. Both were taken into custody.

Robbins was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal sale of a controlled substance, both class B felonies, stemming from an active case earlier in 2017. He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a class B felony, for Thursday’s incident. Waite was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony.

Robbins and Waite were transported to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $15,000 bail for Robbins and $5,000 bail for Waite.

The Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force was assisted by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and the Cattaraugus County Criminal Bureau in the arrest.