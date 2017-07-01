Police Reports 7/1/17

Olean Police

•Friday, 12:21 a.m.,Annetta N. Barrett, 31, of Olean, was arrested on a warrant for petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor; three counts of first-degree forgery of a government instrument, a class C felony; and second-degree possession of a forged instrument, a class D felony. The charges stem from Barrett allegedly producing fraudulent checks from a woman’s bank account between May 21 and June 7. She was held pending arraignment.

•Friday, 12:27 p.m., No injuries were reported after a three-vehicle crash at the intersection of Buffalo Street and Constitution Avenue. Aaron J. Weise, 38, of Allegany, stopped at the traffic light on Buffalo Street. Steven R. Carls, 63, of Allegany then struck the rear-end of Weise’s vehicle and Thomas Yanetsko II, 33, of Portville, struck the rear-end of Carls’ vehicle. The vehicles only received minor damages. Carls and Yanetsko both claim that it “happened too quickly” to react, according to the report.

Salamanca Police

•Friday, midnight,Jerome T. Carson, 48, of Buffalo, was arrested on a warrant for two counts of third-degree assault, two counts of second-degree unlawful imprisonment, two counts of third-degree intimidation of a victim or witness, fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree menacing and second-degree menacing. He was held pending arraignment.

Cattaraugus County

Sheriff’s Office

• FRANKLINVILLE—Bobbi Gann, 33, of Franklinville, was charged at 1:31 p.m. Thursday with third-degree possession of a controlled substance and third-degree sale of a controlled substance. The charges stem from an investigation from the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force. Additional charges were pending at press time.

•RANDOLPH —Brian A. Bush, 41, of Randolph, was charged at 12:30 a.m. Friday with second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment following an alleged domestic dispute at his East Main Street residence. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

New York

State Police

•BELMONT —Brandon M. Hadsell, 26, of Belmont, was charged at 9:38 p.m. Thursday with first-offence driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content of .08 percent or over, both unclassified misdemeanors; and possession of marijuana, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Pennsylvania

State Police

•RIXFORD —No injuries reported in a one-vehicle accident on Looker Mountain Trail east of Sweitzer Drive at 1:19 p.m. Thursday. Benjamine D. Pennington, 34, of Panama, N.Y., attempted to pull the Peterbilt truck he was driving off the roadway. A low hanging electrical wire got caught between the cab and trailer of the vehicle and was pulled down. Penelec, Pennsylvania Electric Co., assisted in removing the wire and was also assisted by the Otto-Eldred Volunteer Fire Department.