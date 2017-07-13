Police Reports 7/13/17

Wellsville Police

• Tuesday, no time given, John F. Conklin, 49, of Wellsville and Donald W. Schultz, 46, of Almond, were arrested following an incident on North Main Street. Conklin was charged with disorderly conduct and an open container violation. Schultz was charged with disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana. Conklin and Schultz were both committed to the Allegany County Jail in lieu of $250 bail or $500 property bond each. Conklin and Shultz are due back in court at 4:30 p.m. July 18.

Franklinville Police

• Tuesday, 12:30 p.m., Bryce Dewitt, 29, of Allegany, formerly of Franklinville, was arrested along with Jesse Tingue, 26, of Franklinville, at 3:30 p.m. on drug charges stemming from an investigation conducted by the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force. Dewitt and Tingue were both arrested for fourth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance when they allegedly sold prescription pills to another person in the Village of Franklinville. Additional charges are pending.

New York State Police

• WARSAW — Lance A. RILEY, 38, of Dansville and Perry, was charged Tuesday for third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sexual act, both class E felonies; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor; for his alleged criminal actions occurring since March 2017. Riley allegedly subjected a 15 year-old female victim to sexual intercourse and sexual acts multiple times at his residence on Borden Avenue, in Perry. Riley was remanded to Wyoming County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail / bond. Riley is to reappear in court at a later date. This investigation was assisted by Chief Michael Grover, Perry Police Department and Investigator Brian Austin, NYSDOCSS, Office of Special Investigations – Sex Offense Squad.

• ALMA — Margret A. Ames, 42, of Alma, was charged at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday with criminal obstruction of breathing by applying pressure and acting in a manner that could injure a child under 17, both class A misdemeanors. She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

• OLEAN — Christian T. Garrity, 37, of Olean, was charged at noon Tuesday with possession of marijuana, a violation. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Pennsylvania State Police

• COUDERSPORT — Tyree Jermaine Littlejohn, 23, of Buffalo, N.Y., Matthew Anthony Jordan, 29, of Bradford, Dominique Rochelle Waterman, 25, of Coudersport and Chase Russel Rice, 25 of Cyclone were all arrested on unspecified drug charges between 3 p.m. Monday and 8:10 a.m. Tuesday. The charges stem from Coudersport-based police responding to a drug overdose on Main Street where drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered at the scene.

• ELDRED — 59-year-old William Dennis Heaven, residence unknown, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday under suspicion of driving under the influence. The charges stem from Heaven allegedly fleeing into the woods from the scene of a one-vehicle crash in a ditch beside State Road 446.