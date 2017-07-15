Police reports 7/15/17

Olean Police

•Thursday, 10:38 p.m.,Kirt D. Nice, 47, of Olean, was charged with trespassing, a violation. He is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. July 18.

•Friday, 9:04 a.m.,Juliana Bordonaro, 36, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. Bordonaro is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. July 26.

•Friday, 1:28 p.m.,Michael K. Poliniak, 28, of Olean, was charged with having a dog running at large. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. July 25.

•Friday, 9:23 p.m.,Aaron M. Raynor, 29, of Olean, was charged with disorderly conduct for obscene language, a violation. This charge stems from Raynor allegedly continuing to play loud obscene music and screaming obscenities even after being asked to stop. He was held in lieu of $100 bail.

Salamanca Police

•Thursday, 9:48 p.m., Wesley D. Kindnt, 50, of Salamanca, was arrested for disorderly conduct. He was held pending arraignment.

•Thursday, 10:50 p.m., Aleksandr R. Avanesov, 45, of Erie, Pa., was arrested for trespass. He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

New York

State Police

• ANGELICA — Heather T. Warner, 37, of Buffalo, was charged at 2:45 p.m. Thursday with unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court.

• WELLSVILLE — Casey J. Tunney, 31, of Hume, was charged at 9:50 p.m. Thursday with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, all unclassified misdemeanors; operating a motor vehicle without inspection certificate and imprudent speed, both infractions. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court.

• AMITY— Robert A. Hopkins, 43, of Amity, was charged at 3:20 a.m. Thursday, was arrested for criminal mischief with intent to damage property, a class A misdemeanor.

Pennsylvania

State Police

•COUDERSPORT —A 15-year old from Galeton was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana and related drug paraphernalia. The incident is pending disposition in juvenile court.

•COUDERSPORT —Police reported Friday that on July 5, Justin Robert Outman, 25, of Genesee was arrested on multiple charges as a result of an incident at 2:42 a.m. June 3. Misdemeanors include driving under the Influence of a controlled substance and driving under the influence of a controlled substance with impaired ability. Violations include concerning licenses, driving on the right side of roadway and careless driving.

•COUDERSPORT —Duane John WIlliams, 25, of Coudersport, was charged with failure to update his vehicle and phone number within three business days, complying with Megan’s Law, at approximately 6 p.m. July 5. Williams allegedly owned a vehicle for seven months, using it as his primary vehicle. His new phone number was active for approximately two weeks.

•EMPORIUM —Javen E. Martin, 18, of Sinnemahoning, was cited for operating vehicle at unsafe speeds and careless driving as a result of a one-vehicle accident at 3:35 p.m. Thursday. He was traveling west on SR 120 when he lost control of the vehicle while attempting to negotiate a left curve. He crossed the eastbound lane before striking a utility pole and sliding down an embankment. No injuries were reported. The eastbound lane of SR 120 was closed for approximately one hour caused by downed lines. Assisting on the scene were the Emporium VFD, EMS and GAP Enterprises of Weedville.

•KANE —Spray paint was used to graffiti the back of the Gas Regular Building on 5th Street in Mt. Jewett between June 30 and July 11. Anyone with information can contact Kane-based state police at (814) 778-5555.

•EMPORIUM —Edwin Welch, 45, of Emporium, was arrested at 11 p.m., July 8, for suspicion of driving under the influence as a result of a traffic stop on Sizerville Road.