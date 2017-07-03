Police Reports 7/2/17

Olean Police

• Friday, 11:41 p.m. Alecia M. Aquino, 27, of 298 Portville-Ceres Road, Portville, was charged with driving while intoxicated; aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, a class E felony; acting in a manner injuring a child; and an equipment violation. Aquino was held in lieu of $200 bail.

• Saturday, 7:14 a.m., Kirt D. Nice, 47, of 927 Buffalo, St., Olean was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, for allegedly stealing a case of fireworks from the Keystone fireworks tent in the parking lot of Family Video on West State Street.

Salamanca Police

• Saturday, 12:45 a.m., Darryl W. Crocker, 33, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree assault.

• Saturday, 1:53 a.m., Joshua Johns, 38, of Buffalo, was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving while intoxicated and several vehicle and traffic violations.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

• SALAMANCA — Acting on a bench warrant, police arrested Randy W. Redeye, 22, of Salamanca, for third-degree criminal sale of narcotics and third-degree criminal possession of narcotics. Redeye was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and held without bail.

• DAYTON — Acting on a bench warrant issued out out of Dunkirk, police arrested Brett C. Plucinski, 27, of 2A Eagle St., Forestville. He was turned over to the custody of the Dunkirk Police Department.

New York State Police

• WELLSVILLE — No injuries resulted from a one-vehicle accident at 8:09 a.m. Friday on Truax Road. The driver was identified as Cheryl M. Richardson, 52, of East Berlin, Pa.

• RUSHFORD — Rederick H. Winter, 24, of Kenmore, was charged at 6 p.m. Friday with unlawful possession of marijuana and second-degree facilitation of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• CUBA — Brian A. Phearsdorf, 35, of Attica, was charged with driving while intoxicated; aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, a class E felony; driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher; and endangering the welfare of a child.

• ISCHUA — David P. Metcalf, 31, of Hinsdale, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree menacing with a weapon at 10:26 a.m. Friday.

• ALLEGANY — Kasey M. Patterson, 32, of Allegany, was charged at 12:29 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, and unlawful possession of marijuana.

• OLEAN — Matthew J. Dorenkamper, 50, of Olean, was charged at 10:26 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher.

• SARDINIA — A unnamed 17-year-old male of Delevan was charged at 1:26 a.m. Saturday with unlawful possession of marijuana and vehicle equipment violations.