Police Reports 7/3/17

Olean Police

• Sunday, 10:48 a.m., Christine M. George, 37, of 309 S. Third St., was charged with disorderly conduct.

• Sunday, 4:18 p.m., Michele N. King, 30, of 414 N. Ninth St., was charged with criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass, both class A misdemeanors.

New York State Police

• NEW HUDSON —No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash on Route 41 at 7:27 a.m. Saturday. The driver was identified as Daniel P. Wuersig, 27, of El Paso, Texas.

• RUSHFORD — Wade M. Westfall, 32, of Arcade, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a class E felony, driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or higher, a class E felony, drinking in a motor vehicle and driving an unregistered vehicle, following a stop on Lower Street at 1:34 a.m. Sunday.

• ALLEN — Christine P. Zakes, 35, of North Tonawanda, was charged with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment at 4 p.m. Sunday.

• ALLEGANY — Chad M. Siago, 45, of Allegany, was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and first-degree offer to file a false instrument, a class E felony, at 11:55 a.m. Saturday.

• PORTVILLE — Randy M. George, 58, of Portville, was charged with assault with intent to cause physical injury with a weapon, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, at 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

• OLEAN — A 17-year-old Shinglehouse male was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana at 8:15 p.m. Saturday.

• MACHIAS — Two injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash on Route 16 at 11:42 a.m. Saturday. The drivers were identified as a 17-year-old Elma woman and Nancy A. Kuzara, 66, of Tonawanda.