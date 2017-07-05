Police Reports 7/5/17

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

• RANDOLPH — A female driver received minor facial injuries after her vehicle crashed into a ditch on the side of Swamp Road near Conewago at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday. According to the dispatcher, no charges were issued.

New York State Police

• YORKSHIRE — A 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male, both from Springville, were charged Monday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The 16-year-old was charged at 12:28 p.m. and the 17-year-old was charged at 2:24 p.m.. Both were issued appearance tickets and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Pennsylvania State Police

• SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP — A three-vehicle accident at 3:35 p.m. Sunday on CCC Memorial Highway resulted in a suspected minor injury. A 16-year-old Emporium male hit an unknown object that caused him to lose control of his motorcycle. Jeffrey S. Lane, 49, of Emporium, then lost control of his own motorcycle after hitting the rear tire of the 16-year-old’s bike. Glen P. Doud, 43, of Emporium, was trailing behind the two motorcycles and hit Lane’s motorcycle. Medical treatment was refused by all parties, though Lane had a suspected minor injury.