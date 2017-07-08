Police Reports 7/7/17: Wellsville man arrested on felony imprisonment charge

WELLSVILLE — A Wellsville man was arrested Sunday for felony imprisonment among other charges.

Chad M. Mulholland, 47, of Wellsville, was charged with first-degree unlawful imprisonment, a class E felony; second-degree menacing; fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; and second-degree harassment.

The charges stem from an incident on North Brooklyn Avenue.

Mulholland was remanded to Allegany County Jail and held in lieu of $15,000 bail.

Salamanca Police

• Thursday, 2:15 a.m., Robert Reynolds, 48, of Lockport, was charged with trespassing following an incident at the Seneca Allegany Casino.

• Thursday, 1:11 p.m., acting on an unspecified bench warrant, police arrested Joshua Markham, 31, of Cattaraugus.

• Thursday, 3:22 p.m., acting on two unspecified bench warrants, police arrested Danielle Ray, 24, of Salamanca. She was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of bail.

Wellsville Police

• Friday, no time reported, Toni L. Royer, 27, of Wellsville, was charged with being a fugitive from justice. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail to await extradition to Potter County in Pennsylvania.

• Sunday, no time reported, Eric J. Bratcher, 54, of Wellsville, was charged with second-degree harassment regarding a North Broad Street incident on Friday. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail and held in lieu of $250 bail.

• Monday, no time reported, acting on a bench warrant, police arrested Robert N. Young, 27, of Wellsville, for failure to appear in court on previous vehicle and traffic charges.

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

• SOUTH DAYTON — Acting on an unspecified bench warrant out of Olean, police arrested Jessica L. DeGroot, 23, of 2A Eagle St., Forestville. While being transported to the Olean Police Department, DeGroot allegedly had a medical emergency and was taken to Olean General Hospital. While at the hospital, she was turned over to the custody of Olean Police.

• DAYTON — Kimberly Burchalewski, 34, of Dayton, was charged with second-degree harassment, regarding a July 4 incident in Little Valley.

Allegany County Sheriff’s Office

• BELMONT — Acting on a bench warrant out of Erwin, police arrested Justin M. Davison, 32, of Conesus, on June 28.

•BELMONT — Acting on a bench warrant out of Olean, police arrested Justin C. Holbrook, 24, of Friendship, on June 29.

• ANDOVER — Following reports of an individual on the roof of Andover Central School, Matthew J. Parece, 21, of Franklin, Mass., was charged with trespassing for allegedly taking photos from the roof of the building.

New York State Police

• WILLING — No injuries resulted from a one-vehicle accident at 2:07 p.m. Wednesday on Route 248. The driver was identified as Wyatt D. Foth, 20, of Whitesville.

• WELLSVILLE — No injuries resulted from a two-vehicle accident at 12:35 p.m. Wednesday on Route 417. The drivers were identified as J. A. Flamini-Fahs, 52, of Wellsville, and Genevieve C. Smith, 40, of Belmont.

• ANDOVER — No injuries resulted from a one-vehicle accident at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 21. The driver was identified as Todd M. Kleeh, 42, of Rochester.

• AMITY — Steven P. Broughton, 26, of Wellsville, was charged at 10:13 p.m. Wednesday with unlawful possession of marijuana.

Pennsylvania State Police

• ULYSSES — Acting on a bench warrant out of New York state, police arrested Thomas K. Walsh II, 36, of Ulysses, at 10:58 p.m. Sunday for being a fugitive from justice. Walsh was remanded to Potter County Jail and held in lieu of $25,000 bail, awaiting extradition to New York state.