Police reports 7/8/17

Olean Police

•Friday, 11:08 a.m.,No injuries reported in a one-vehicle crash on Main Street near the intersection of Madison Avenue. Kim M. Childs, 64, of Olean, was traveling west down the Madison Avenue hill when the brakes to her vehicle stopped working. Childs attempted to turn left, but ended up striking the front porch of the home at 711 Main Street. The vehicle continued left until it came to rest facing north in the northbound traffic lane on Main Street.

•Friday, 11:24 a.m.,No injuries reported in a two-vehicle crash at the Kwik Fill on Main Street in Olean. Dennis L. McFall, 68, of Olean, was pulling into the parking lot when he accidently pressed the accelerator along with the brakes of his vehicle, causing him to rear-end a parked vehicle.

Salamanca Police

•Thursday, 10:51 a.m.,James P. Snodgrass, 40, of Machias, was charged with second-degree possession of a forged instrument. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

New York

State Police

•YORKSHIRE —Jaki L. Ras, 47, of Delevan, was arrested on a warrant at 8 p.m. Thursday. She was released on her own recognizance.

Pennsylvania

State Police

•ULYSSES —Items from a camp along Loucks Mills Road were stolen between midnight June 14 and 9 p.m. July 1. Anyone with information can call Coudersport-based state police at (814) 274-8690.