Police reports 7/9/17

Olean Police

•Friday, 8:05 p.m.,JustinA. Kline was arrested on a bench warrant for petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, for an event that took place at 1:13 p.m. March 28.

•Saturday, 3:33 a.m.,William E. Warren, 20, of Olean, was charged with disorderly conduct for unreasonable noise, a violation. The charge stems from Warren allegedly ignoring police as they have responded to loud parties for the past three months.

Salamanca Police

•Friday, 8:45 p.m.,Lisa M. Starks, 48, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant for second-degree harassment. She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

•Friday, 9:15 p.m.,Robert M. Gordon, 34, of Columbus, Ohio, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

New York

State Police

• ALLEGANY —Melinda A. Langehennig, 32, of olean, was charged at 2:25 p.m. Friday with petit larceny and endangering the welfare of a child, both class A misdemeanors. She was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

•MACHIAS —a 10-year-old Machias boy was charged at 4:20 p.m. Friday with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony. He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Pennsylvania

State Police

•RIXFORD —Robert Lee Albney, 51, of Rixford, fled Looker mountain Trail Lot 1 on foot after allegedly assaulting his wife at 2:41 a.m. Saturday. Anyone with information of Albney’s whereabouts can contact Kane-based state police at (814) 778-5555.

•SINNAMAHONING —No injuries reported in a one-vehicle crash on 1st fork road south of Benson Road 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Gerald A. Jacobson, 74, of Austin, was traveling north when he struck a deer, sustaining inoperable damage to the front left side of his vehicle. Ramsey’s Garage assisted in towing the vehicle from the scene.