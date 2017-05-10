Police Reports

Olean Police
- Wednesday, no time given, Carol J. Vaughn, 31, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of city court on March 2 for failing to pay a fine and provide proof of evaluation relating to a March 29, 2016, court finding. According to police records, Vaughn was arrested in a traffic stop March 26, 2016, and charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.08 of 1 percent and common law driving while intoxicated, a suspended registration, all misdemeanors. She was also charged with no or expired insurance, a violation. Bail was set at $750. Vaughn is being held in the city jail.
- Wednesday, 8:44 a.m., a 16-year-old youth turned herself in on a Family Court Warrant as a person in need of supervision and was turned over to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
- Wednesday, 9:13 a.m., Brad Johnson, 45, of 415 School St., was arrested on a bench warrant out of city court for failing to appear on charges of petit larceny and possessing a forged instrument, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from offenses allegedly committed Jan. 8, 2014, between 7 and 10 p.m. against four individuals and businesses. According to police records, Johnson was arrested at 4:12 p.m. Friday and ticketed but failed to appear at the scheduled time.
- Wednesday, 12:05 p.m., Derrell Washington, 25, of Irving Street, was arrested on a bench warrant out of city court for violating a stay-away order of protection related to a domestic incident reported at 5:48 p.m. April 27. The arrest stems from charges of second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation, filed on that date. The warrant was issued April 28 after a victim’s complaint that Washington violated the order of protection and made verbal threats.
Salamanca Police
- Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., Nicolette B. Jimerson, 36, of Salamanca was ticketed for an unlicensed dog, to return to city court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 1:38 a.m., Ernesto Llull-Rizo, 21, of Rochester, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and released on unspecified bail, to return to city court at a later date.
- Wednesday, 5 p.m., Charles V. Snyder, 41, of Salamanca, was arrested for second-degree harassment. He was released, to return to city court at a later date.
Allegany County
Sheriff’s Office
- TRUMANSBURG — Christopher M. Frazier, 32, of Fillmore, was arrested Monday, no time given, on an Allegany County violation of probation warrant and is being held without bail in the Allegany County Jail pending additional court action.
New York
State Police
- ELLICOTTVILLE —
- Joseph J. Marasco, 59, of Williamsville, was charged Saturday at 1:55 a.m. with driving while intoxicated and speeding on State Route 219. According to troopers’ reports, officers smelled alcohol and Marasco failed roadside sobriety tests. During processing at the Machias barracks, he allegedly recorded a 0.14 of 1 percent blood-alcohol content. Marasco was released, to return to Ellicottville Town Court in June to answer to the charges.
- ALMOND — Andrew Thomas Smith, 22, of Wellsville, was charged Thursday, no time given, with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, following a traffic stop for operating his vehicle with no hands on the wheel while driving on State Route 21. According to troopers’ records, Smith was allegedly found to be in possession of a smoking device and more than 25 grams of marijuana after the odor of marijuana was detected during an interview. Smith was released on recognizance and was to return to Almond Town Court on Monday.
- BELFAST — Ronald R. Webb, 52, of Orchard Park, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, during an investigation into an incident first reported at 12:05 p.m. March 22. He was arrested at 5591 State Route 19.
- INDEPENDENCE — There were no charges or injuries in a two-car accident at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday on Hallsport Road at the intersection of School House Road. Troopers say the drivers were Joseph J. Billings, 36, and Eileen M. Miller, 61, both of Wellsville.
- BELFAST — Marcis B. Cline, 32, of Amherst, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 19 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation involving alcohol, a class E felony, first offense operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol content higher than 0.08 of 1 percent, a misdemeanor, and first offense driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Cline was released to a third party.
- PORTVILLE — Andrew S. Whipple, 34, of Portville, was charged at 8:52 p.m. Tuesday with criminal obstruction of breathing and fourth-degree criminal mischief preventing an emergency call, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported at 6:13 p.m. Tuesday.
- MACHIAS — Michelle C. Booth, 37, of East Otto, was charged at 11:37 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor, stemming from an incident in Springville that was reported at 11:57 a.m. Monday.
- LYNDON — There were no injuries or charges in a two-vehicle accident at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in the town of Lyndon parking lot on Lyndon Center Road. Troopers say the drivers were Dana S. Perrigo, 66, of Black Creek, and William H. Weller, 46, of Franklinville.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- AUSTIN — Dennis Buck, 52, of Austin, was charged at 11:41 p.m. Thursday with strangulation, a second-class felony, simple assault, a second-class misdemeanor, and two counts of harassment, a summary charge, as a result of an investigation into a domestic disturbance. According to troopers’ reports, Buck allegedly initiated a physical altercation with a 21-year-old male and as a result also made physical contact with a 45-year-old female, both of Austin.
- SMETHPORT — There were no injuries or charges in a one-car crash at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Raught’s Country Kitchen at the intersection of Routes 6 and 46. Dennis M. Walker, 50, of Smethport, was traveling north in the parking lot and struck a private utility pole while backing.