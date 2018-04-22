Porn star says Stormy Daniels telling the truth about alleged Trump threat

Jessica Drake, an adult-film star who claims she refused a $10,000 offer to have sex with Donald Trump after meeting him at a Lake Tahoe golf event in 2006, says Stormy Daniels told her Daniels was threatened by someone to stay silent about Daniels’ alleged sexual tryst with Trump.

Daniels and her attorney recently released a sketch based on Daniels’ recollection of the man they say threatened her in a parking lot in 2011 after she told her story of a 2006 tryst with Trump at a celebrity golf tournament to a tabloid magazine.

In an interview airing on “Good Morning America” on Monday, Drake told ABC News that Daniels, her friend and fellow porn star, is telling the truth.

Michael Avenatti via AP This artist’s drawing released by attorney Michael Avenatti, reports to show the man that the adult film actress Stormy Daniels says threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot in 2011 to remain quiet about her affair with President Donald Trump.

“She actually told me about the threat twice,” Drake said. “So the first time she told me about the threat was shortly after it happened. She relayed the experience to me. I said something like, ‘I’m so sorry, I can’t even imagine. What are you going to do?'”

Daniels did not report the alleged threat to authorities.

Drake says that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, reminded her of the story when Drake came forward with her own allegations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump at a 2016 news conference.

The Trump campaign issued a statement at the time calling the allegation “totally false and ridiculous.” The campaign added: “Mr. Trump does not know this person, does not remember this person and would have no interest in ever knowing her.”

Craig Ruttle/AP Photo Adult film actress Stormy Daniels leaves federal court after speaking to members of the media, April 16, 2018, in New York.

“She goes, ‘Remember what I told you about all those years ago,’” Drake said of her conversation with Daniels. “She goes, ‘Be careful, be really careful. You know, don’t be alone.’”

Trump has denied Daniels’ claim of the affair, but Drake says she was with Daniels during one of her encounters with Trump at the 2006 golf event.

According to Drake, she and Daniels met the future president earlier that day and was later invited to his hotel room a third woman, where Trump allegedly proceeded to kiss them and ask questions.

“Well, we were ushered into the room,” Drake said. “And I remember he was wearing pajamas. And he kissed all of us on the lips and kind of, you know, one of those real close, full-body contact hugs. I do believe 100 percent that he was vetting us to see which one or how many of us he liked.”

The women left, Drake says, but she later received a call inviting her back to the hotel room. When she refused, someone who worked for Trump called her back to offer her $10,000 to return, she claims.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images Donald Trump steps off Air Force One upon arrival at Palm Beach International in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 18, 2018.

Drake, whose real name is Angela Patrice Heaslet, says she refused again but Daniels, her friend told her later, went back to Trump’s room on her own.

“I relayed my experience to her,” Drake said of Daniels. “Like, what happened with me after we left the room. At the time that I relayed that experience to her, I didn’t yet know of her experience — until she said, ‘He didn’t offer to pay me.’”

Drake said she is speaking up now to back up her friend Daniels, who filed a lawsuit against Trump in March, seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement she signed shortly before the 2016 election.

Drake is named in the agreement as someone with whom Daniels discussed the alleged sexual tryst with Trump.

A payment, worth $130,000, was made by Trump’s longtime attorney Michael Cohen, who is now under criminal investigation. Cohen has said he made the payment personally from his own funds. Trump has said he did not know about the payment by Cohen.

Mary Altaffer/AP Photo In this April 16, 2018, photo, Michael Cohen, center, leaves federal court in New York.

Trump denies having an affair with Daniels.

Meanwhile, Daniels has not mentioned Drake in interviews about the alleged affair — nor did she mention being in Trump’s room with other women. Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avennati, did not comment to ABC News about Drake’s account.

Drake said she is not trying to sell her story and does not intend to sue the president, but her attorney, Gloria Allred, has warned the commander-in-chief to mind what he says -– and tweets -– about her client.

“If he gets enraged and upset and says something about Jessica that is, in fact, defamatory, then we’re gonna need to review our legal options,” Allred said.