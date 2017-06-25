Portville graduates 70 seniors at annual commencement

PORTVILLE — Seventy Portville Central School seniors graduated in commencement exercises Saturday.

Many of the graduates wore their hearts — or their future plans — on their mortarboards: “Ready for the next chapter,” “She believed she could so she did,” an American Flag and a flag with a U.S. Army logo were but a few.

The Portville Senior High Band played the Star Spangled Banner” and Senior Mathew James Waugh gave the invocation.

Junior-Senior High Principal Lawrence Welty presented awards and presented the seniors for graduation to District Superintendent Thomas Simon. Board of Education President Daniel Wenke and Simon presented diplomas to the graduating seniors.

Class President Ronald G. Lott III, talked about memories. “As I look at my classmates, memories flood into my mind,” he said. “We’re lucky to have memories and the friendships we build at Portville Central School.”

He reminded classmates that on their recent trip to Boston, a few of them threw tea into Boston Harbor to demonstrate their rebellious nature. The live Christmas tree atop the school was a school prank the seniors had to take down, he recalled.

Salutatorian Taylor Mae North reminded classmates, family and friends of the difference between living and existing. School has been “a comfort zone” for many years, she said.

“Our lives are about to change,” she said. “This is where fear comes into the equation. Don’t be afraid to go beyond the borders of your comfort zone.”

In her speech, valedictorian Anna Marie Wray spoke about making a difference.

“As a young child, it is easy to believe that anything is possible,” she said. “The girls of Mrs. Milne’s first grade class knew that if we drew enough posters, no more species would be endangered, even though it was really hard to spell ‘poaching’ and I personally could not draw at all. Each time a penny drive was held, no matter what the cause was, we knew that our plastic bags and little jars filled with coins were going to save the day.

“Making a difference may sound like a lofty ideal, but it is easily in reach of the graduates you see sitting before you today. It doesn’t take a certain level of education, or special skills, or a large sum of money. All it takes is someone saying, ‘I see a problem, and I’m willing to do something about it.’”

GRADUATES INCLUDED:

Kaitlyn Marie Bauer, Hannah Marie Beard, Brionna Hope Carleton, Zachary Thomas Carlson, Marco Antonio Chacon, Kaitlynn Marie Collins, Riley Ann Combs, Makiya Orian Corwin, Sean R. Dieteman, Chloe Sophia Dunn, Austin J. Elliott, Grace Alexandra Emley, Gretchen Rae Fitzsimmons, Donovan Allan Seward Gayton, Austin Scott Gordon, Michael J. Green, Aviset Rose Henson, Desiree Marie Hill, Jack M. Hilyer, Tiara A. Johnson, Erin M. Kalsman, Elayna Keim, Isaac N. Kellogg, Colin D. Kloc, Nicholas John Kozlowski, Brittany Nicole Kreamer, Christopher John Lengvarsky, Dakota James Lewis, Alexis Lynn Lockwood, Jenna Marie Lockwood, Ronald G. Lott, III, Katelyn Elizabeth Main, Alyssa Lanae Martin, Hannah Nicole Mason, Hannah Marie Matthews, Skyler Clarence James Miller, Christian Francisco Morales, Breanna Marie Muniga, Taylor Mae North, Donald F. Painter, Jacob Daniel Parr, Ronald Arthur Pollock, Jr., Alexx Michael Quattrone, Mikayla Marie Quattrone, Steele J. Rajski, Justin A. Reisman, Jarrett Michael Reynolds, Riley James Rockwood, Alexis Kathleen Rowe, Courtney Rose Rowley, Colten Levi Sallazzo, Zackry J. Sawyer, Morgan Diane Schoonover, Micheal Clair Schuman, Kaylee Morgan Shawley, Donovan Michael Skroback, Nicklaus James Stein, Dawson Tarbox, Logan Leigh Thierman, Kelsey Reneé Thompson, James LaBella Tkacik, Jenna Catherine Trask, Justina Dawn VanSickle, Mathew James Waugh, Mason Reid Wedge, Matthew J. Weimer, Kayla Jeanne Whippo, Hannah Reneé Wilber, Gabriella Rose Wilson, Dennis James Woodworth, Jr. and Anna Marie Wray.

AWARD AND SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS INCLUDED:

Riley Ann Combs — Art and Antique Committee Scholarship, Darcy Fairbanks Kane Memorial Cheerleading Scholarship.

Grace Alexandra Emley — Dr. Louise Merrick Memorial Scholarship.

Gretchen Rae Fitzsimmons — UFCW Local One and Fibercel Packaging Scholarship.

Donovan Allan Seward Gayton — Dr. Louise Merrick Memorial Scholarship.

Michael J. Green — Excellence in Vocational Subjects, Ty Hoagland Perseverance Award.

Erin M. Kalsman — Vivian Marsh Memorial Scholarship.

Elayna Keim — Dr. Louise Merrick Memorial Scholarship.

Colin D. Kloc — Louis Kinney Scholarship, Art and Antique Committee Scholarship, Laura Jopling Scholarship, Mike McGreevy Memorial Scholarship, Anderson Family Scholarship, Tim Bushnell Memorial Scholarship.

Nicholas John Kozlowski — Lyman Baker Memorial Scholarship.

Ronald G. Lott, III — Portville Faculty Association Excellence in Education Award, New York Scholarships for Academic Excellence, Art and Antique Committee Scholarship, Laura Jopling Scholarship, Mike McGreevy Memorial Scholarship, Anderson Family Scholarship, Davies-Foy Memorial Scholar-Athlete Award.

Alyssa Lanae Martin — The Frair Fund Award, Dr. Louise Merrick Memorial Scholarship.

Hannah Marie Matthews — Dr. Louise Merrick Memorial Scholarship, Vivian Marsh Memorial Scholarship.

Breanna Marie Muniga — Dr. Louise Merrick Memorial. Scholarship, Art and Antique Committee Scholarship.

Taylor Mae North — New York Scholarship for Academic Excellence.

Jacob Daniel Parr — Ty Hoagland Perseverance Award.

Mikayla Marie Quattrone — Ty Hoagland Perseverance Award.

Alexis Kathleen Rowe — Dr. Louise Merrick Memorial Scholarship.

Zackry J. Sawyer — Ty Hoagland Perseverance Award.

Morgan Diane Schoonover — Dr. Louise Merrick Memorial Scholarship, Art and Antique Committee Scholarship, Michele Foss Bartholomew “Good Person” Scholarship, Laura Jopling Scholarship, Portville Sports Boosters Exceptional Athlete Award.

Micheal Clair Schuman – Dr. Louise Merrick Memorial Scholarship.

Donovan Michael Skroback — Dr. Louise Merrick Memorial Scholarship.

Logan Leigh Thierman — Michele Foss Bartholomew “Good Person” Scholarship.

Justina Dawn VanSickle — Dr. Louise Merrick Memorial Scholarship, Laura Jopling Scholarship.

Mathew James Waugh — Portville Sports Boosters Exceptional Athlete Award, Mike McGreevy Memorial Scholarship, Chuck Bretzin Jr. Scholarship.

Hannah Reneé Wilber — Bernice Pierson Memorial Scholarship.

Gabriella Rose Wilson — Dr. Louise Merrick Memorial Scholarship.

Anna Marie Wray — New York Scholarship for Academic Excellence, Art and Antique Committee Scholarship, Laura Jopling Scholarship.

