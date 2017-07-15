Portville reminisces during Heritage Day, alumni events

PORTVILLE — From Riceville in 1829 to the Portville we know today, the Portville Heritage Day Festival and Alumni Weekend started Friday with a class reunion and ample time to reflect on days long passed.

The sharing of memories began Friday at the 118th annual Portville Alumni Banquet at Good Times of Olean, with a program including scholarship presentations, the Hall of Fame induction ceremony and a short business meeting.

“I haven’t lived in Portville since 1985,” said Alan Bernstein, Cattaraugus County Clerk, who attended the banquet as a returning member of the Class of 1983. “But it’s such a great town that it’s still my home town. And, just like anyone else, once you’re there, you’re from Portville. Even if you’re not from the area, if you come back you’re still one of us.”

He currently lives in Olean, but Bernstein said he enjoyed where he grew up.

“I liked that we could roam and be safe,” Bernstein said, “and everybody knew each other … though we kids couldn’t get into too much trouble because someone’s mom would have killed us if we did.”

Bernstein recalled Heritage Days being three-day affairs, complete with “The Woodsman’s Carnival” — lumberjack contests with multiple challenges such as ax throwing, saw races and wood carving with chainsaws. Men would also chop notches into poles in order to climb them and would race others to the top.

“There’s always a good ‘let’s go home’ mentality with this town, and people definitely want to come back,” he said.

That’s true for William Torrey, a teacher at Portville Central School. He moved back in 1995 because he thought it was “the perfect place to raise a family.”

“The town’s done a nice job growing,” Torrey said. “… There’s a strong sense of community. It’s a nice place, and I want my kids to be Panthers.”

THE STREET DANCE, hosted by Portville American Legion Post No. 814 in its back parking lot Friday night, had live music, food and a mass of Portvillians past and present looking for a good time.

Don Malloy, a Legion member who helped organize the street dance, described it as an event that “brings people together.”

“It’s not a moneymaker; it’s just something we do for the community,” he said. “ … The village stopped doing it, and we took it over — it’s a real team effort.”

Though Don and his wife, Roxann, may not have originally been from Portville, their kids and grandchildren went to Portville Central School and their granddaughter graduated as the 2017 valedictorian.

It’s a small town and everybody knows each other,” Don Malloy said. “There’s a real sense of community here.”

That sentiment sticks with people like Tim Ingalls, who came to the street dance all the way from Shreveport, Louisiana, for Heritage Day. Ingalls graduated from Portville with the Class of 1981, and fondly remembered all the fun times he had with friends growing up — though when asked if he could share any stories about past Heritage Days, he replied with a laugh, “Not any I can repeat here.”

PORTVILLE HERITAGE DAY 2017 had over 30 different vendors selling everything from jewelry, to crafts to tupperware containers. Fried things, ice cream and baklava were on the menu. There were tents to donate to various scholarships and charitable organizations. There was even a petting zoo.

The Portville Historical Society had a booth where anyone could spend hours hearing about the area’s history with the Underground Railroad, the lumber industry and more. Ronda Pollock, David A. Pupo and other society members educated passersby with facts from as far back as the 1820s.

Also popular was a vintage car show showcasing vehicles owned by various residents. Classics included a 1929 Ford Model 5A Sport Coupe, a 1936 Enchanted Mountain Kustom Plymouth Dodge — that was supposedly chopped into a pickup truck during the Great Depression — and a 1948 International KB-2 owned by Sprague’s Maple Farm.

Randy Sprague, Class of 1971 and owner of Sprague’s Maple Farm, said that he has lived in Portville all his life.

“It’s the most beautiful place in the country, if you ask me.” Sprague said, “I never get tired of living here, it’s just too nice.”

Bob Fischer, of Fischer Automotive, was chairman for this year’s festival. He noted the the event used to be called “Colonial Days” in 1976. According to Fischer, town supervisor Tim Emeley officially coined it “Heritage Days” when it was a small event at PCS years after Colonial Days ended in the late 1970s.

The event has continued to evolve over the years, including the combination of alumni weekend with the town event. Chuck Lucas, a volunteer and an organizer for the original “Colonial Days,” said the events combined “to use the power of numbers.”

Due to the close knit nature of the community, Fischer said he wanted to expand the festival beyond the park to include all the various aspects of the town to “get the people moving and walking around.”

Development is something Lucas — who said he’s “been promoting Portville for 45 years” — is a fan of.

“There’s always things to do in Portville,” Lucas continued, “(various committees in town) always have new ideas to make us stronger together as a village and a town.”