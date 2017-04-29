Pregnant woman, baby die after Sunday blaze

OLEAN — A 21-year-old pregnant woman and her child have both died after a North Seventh Street apartment fire Sunday.

Amber Ruhland, a Franklinville native and former Jamestown Community College student, died Tuesday afternoon at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse after being declared brain dead. Ruhland was seven months pregnant with a baby girl, who died shortly after an emergency cesarean section Sunday at Olean General Hospital.

The fire at 314 N. Seventh St., where Ruhland lived with her fiance and father of her child, Bruce Hanson, has left friends and family grieving for the young mother and child.

They describe Ruhland as a “bubbly” person with a smile that brightened the days of thousands — from her family to the many customers who came through the North Union Street Tim Hortons drive-thru at which she worked.

“Bruce loved her dearly, and they were looking forward to having the baby, Selena,” said Ruhland’s father, Michael Ruhland, who along with other grieving family members met with the Times Herald on Thursday at Franklinville restaurant Frankeez to discuss the events that led to Amber Ruhland’s death. “It’s just a sad tragedy that it happened this way.”

The fire broke out at roughly 10:30 a.m. Sunday as Ruhland and Hanson, 30, were sleeping in an upstairs bedroom; they shared the apartment with Hanson’s second cousin, Anthony Ray, 36, who was not home during the fire.

Hanson said Ruhland awoke him after smelling smoke, and he hurried downstairs to investigate. There he found the stove engulfed in flames.

With smoke filling the house, Hanson could no longer reach the stairs to go back for Ruhland. He went outside so he could call 911, whose dispatchers told him to wait for firefighters and not re-enter the house. Hanson went back in anyway and yelled for his fiancee to follow his voice, but the smoke was too thick.

Ruhland suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in the blaze. Firefighters found her unconscious upstairs and carried her outside, where first-responders revived her. She was taken to OGH and placed on life support.

Baby Selena lived for about 20 minutes after the caesarean section.

Ruhland was then airlifted via Mercy Flight to Upstate Medical Center so she could be placed in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, as OGH’s hyperbaric chambers, which increase air pressure so the lungs can get more oxygen, aren’t equipped for life support. However Ruhland never stabilized enough to use Upstate Medical Center’s chamber.

By Monday afternoon, doctors at the hospital told the family Ruhland was essentially brain dead from a lack of oxygen.

Hanson and the Ruhlands were then faced with perhaps the most difficult decision a person could ever face.

“It was decided by Bruce and myself, yes, we did want the (do not resuscitate order),” Michael Ruhland said.

“We did the best we could do to try and save her,” he said.

The Ruhlands said people have spread false stories on Facebook about what occurred before and after the fire. They said they chose to talk to the Times Herald to set the record straight.

“Stop and think: Would you want people to say that about your family if it was you in that situation?” said Sindi Kidd, Ruhland’s stepsister.

The family said some have also criticized Hanson for not doing enough to get Ruhland out of the house.

“He tried his hardest to get to her,” Michael Ruhland said. “You were not there. You cannot imagine what he was going through.”

“People are blaming him … based upon the lack of information they were given,” said Keith Kidd, Ruhland’s step-brother.

Hanson suffered carbon monoxide poisoning and was treated at OGH Sunday. The grieving father, who was too distraught to discuss his fiancee during an interview at the Times Herald office, is still feeling the effects.

“Everytime I cough I taste smoke,” he said.

Hanson and his mother Izora Maynard said the fire was started Sunday morning by a cake — from Ruhland’s baby shower the day before — that was left on the stove top. At some point the gas stove ignited, burned through the cake. Hanson said the cake was left on the refrigerator when he and Ruhland went to sleep.

Olean Fire Department Capt. James Bennett said Sunday there was nothing to suggest foul play. The Ruhlands and Hanson’s family said all fire investigators have told them is the fire was accidental. A call to the department Thursday was not returned by press time.

Hanson also said no smoke detectors went off during the blaze. The home is owned by landlord Linda Barlett, who did return the Times Herald’s call Sunday.

Ruhland and Hanson had plans to marry this summer after their baby was born. Ruhland stopped attending JCC because of her pregnancy but planned to return for one more semester to graduate. She hoped to become a wildlife rehabilitator for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, as she loved animals.

Ruhland previously worked at Tim Hortons for three years. She usually worked the drive-thru, where she was known to be a beam of positive energy.

“People said to us every time they came through the drive-thru in the morning and Amber was there and she handed them coffee, she had that smile on her face,” said Michael Ruhland. “It didn’t matter who came through the drive-thru, if they had a frown on their face, she would brighten their days. That’s Amber.”

Instead of planning their bubbly daughter and sister’s wedding, the Ruhlands are planning her funeral. Jenny Peck Ruhland, Ruhland’s stepmother, called the week “hell” but said the outpouring of support has been fantastic. At Frankeez on Thursday, the family couldn’t talk for long without receiving a phone call or a concerned community member approaching to ask how they were doing.

“Couldn’t ask for a better community,” Peck Ruhland said.

A benefit to help the family with cemetery and burial expenses has been set for 1 to 7 p.m. May 21 at the Franklinville Fire Department. There will be food, beverages, a Chinese auction and a 50/50 raffle. For more information, call 676-4067 or 353-5410.

