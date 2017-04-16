Private colleges face a ‘new landscape’ with free tuition plan

ALLEGANY — Private colleges across New York state are calculating their next steps in light of the state’s new Excelsior Scholarship program, which will provide free tuition for low- and middle-income families at public colleges but private college leaders warn could have devastating effects on their institutions.

“The fundamental landscape of higher education in New York state just changed,” said St. Bonaventure University interim President Dr. Andrew Roth. “We’ll have to think about how exactly we respond to do that.”

The plan has been a talking point for leaders of the state’s 150 private colleges since Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced it in January, and is now a reality after its passage with the state budget earlier this month.

Private college presidents, including those of local institutions, say the program could hurt their enrollment by attracting more students to public schools with the promise of free tuition. They say weakening of private colleges, often the focal point of small towns throughout the state, could have economic consequences.

Free tuition even has some schools re-examining private colleges’ long-standing high-tuition, high-aid model — the practice of charging a high list price while also providing a large discount through financial aid.

“Certainly the idea of free tuition is such a powerful sound bite,” said Houghton College President Dr. Shirley Mullen. “I think it does pose a threat, at least in the short run, for the well being of these institutions.”

Privates preferred

TAP increase

The Excelsior Scholarship program will make SUNY and CUNY schools tuition-free this fall for students whose families earn less than $100,000. That number will rise to $125,000 in 2019.

However, there are several requirements, including that students remain full-time with at least 30 credits a year and maintain a minimum grade point average. Students will also have to live and work in New York for as many years as they received free tuition, or the scholarship becomes a loan.

“I have to commend the governor and the legislature for trying to do something about college affordability,” Roth said, “but obviously as a president of a private college, I’m not entirely sure this is the way to go about it.”

Private college presidents believed a better alternative was increasing the state’s Tuition Assistance Program, or TAP, aid that can be used at both public and private institutions. At St. Bonaventure, 504 students receive a total of $1.3 million in TAP.

“This way it will help every institution, as well as the SUNY schools,” said Dr. Jorge L. Díaz-Herrera, president of Keuka College, where 873 students received $1.9 million in TAP this year.

With the help of some Republican lawmakers, the new state budget will expand the maximum TAP award to $3,000 for private school students whose families earn less than $100,000 — a move applauded by private college presidents.

Charging

a ‘premium’

For as many detractors, there are just as many supporters from public schools. Jamestown Community College President Cory L. Duckworth said the free tuition program makes higher education more accessible to those who might not think it’s within their financial reach.

“JCC provides an exceptional opportunity for individuals to enhance their life experience by gaining meaningful college credentials, and the Excelsior Scholarship is a strong incentive to achieve those ends,” he said in a statement.

Some argue that private colleges who charge a high tuition rate should not criticize a plan to help students pay for college and reduce loan debt.

While it currently costs a state resident $20,700 to attend and live on a SUNY campus, including a tuition of $6,470, local private colleges on their own websites list total costs north of $40,000 a year. The direct cost for a St. Bonaventure residential student next year will be $45,108, with a tuition of $32,336. At Alfred University, the cost will be $44,536 with a tuition of $31,274.

Private colleges argue those are simply “sticker prices,” and that few if any students actually pay that amount. They say most pay roughly half that price.

St. Bonaventure shells out approximately $26 million a year in grants and scholarships to students. A St. Bonaventure freshman on average receives $24,393 in institutional grants and scholarships, as well as federal and state aid, which makes the average net tuition cost only $6,973, according to the university.

Keuka College reports it gives out $14.8 million in grants and scholarships, and that while its list price is $42,398, its average net price is only $24,126.

Aside from receiving less public aid, private colleges argue they charge more because they offer more than public schools, including higher graduation and retention rates.

“Everything that the admissions office says turns out to be true: you’re not a number here, you’re a person. You will get to know faculty members on a first-name basis,” Roth said. “If we’re going to do what we do, we need to charge a small premium, and we have to be able to prove to students that we’re worth that premium.”

Roth said most private colleges understood they could compete with public schools as long as their net prices stayed within about $5,000 of the public school cost.

“Now that spread has gotten a little bit bigger,” Roth said. “We need to figure out how much further we can afford to go, and match whatever Excelsior is doing to remain within that $5,000 spread. I don’t pretend that’s going to be easy.”

Time to end high-tuition, high-aid?

Private college presidents say their pricing system is often misunderstood, and even they admit it’s a complicated system and a problem private higher education created for itself.

So why do they charge so much in the first place if they’re willing to lower the price with aid? Presidents say there’s a few reasons.

Some wealthier institutions, often with large endowments, use students who pay the full list price to fund aid for high-need students. There’s also “prestige pricing,” which Roth said he’s seen grown over the last 30 to 40 years.

“People assume because (colleges) charge a lot, they’re good. And then they make the next assumption that if you don’t charge a lot, you’re not good,” Roth said. “I think somewhere along the way private higher education got caught up in that.”

All of the local private college presidents who spoke with the Times Herald admitted they’ve had some internal discussions about re-examining their pricing model in the light of the free tuition program. St. Bonaventure has even contracted two of its School of Business professors to do a pricing study on what lower tuition would look like at the university. The professors will give a preliminary report to administration later this month.

“It’s one of those things where people say, ‘Well, we’ve always done it that way,’” Roth said. “Well this might be a moment where we say, ‘Are there other ways? Are there other models?’ We need to do some serious research.”

There is precedent for private institutions drastically lowering tuition, and therefore aid, including in New York. Utica College this school year reduced its tuition 42 percent from the year before — from more than $34,000 to just under $20,000. The university reported it had its largest freshman class ever this fall.

However local private college presidents expressed some worry that prestige pricing would negatively affect them if they lowered tuition. They’re also not expecting a large-scale tuition model change to come from the wealthy institutions.

“You have the elite institutions, the Stanfords, the Princetons, the Yales of the world … those guys won’t change the way they operate,” Díaz-Herrera said. “I think it has to be the next tier down, tuition-dependent institutions.”

Economic consequences

“Imagine the ripple effect a boarded-up Bonaventure would have on area businesses large and small. Places like Dresser(-Rand) and Cutco and Olean General (Hospital) depend on our presence as a critical recruiting tool to hire the talent they need. Small businesses depend on us simply to keep their doors open,” Roth wrote in an op-ed to the Times Herald in February.

Tuition-dependent colleges have warned the free tuition program could put their futures in jeopardy, which would have ripple effects on the economy.

According to the Commission of Independent Colleges and Universities in New York, the state’s private, not-for-profit colleges directly and indirectly employed more than 406,000 people and had an economic impact of $79.6 billion in 2015. That included $161 from Alfred University, $141 million from St. Bonaventure, $108 million from Keuka College and $92 million from Houghton College.

Local presidents added they’re one of the largest employers in often low-income areas. Cattaraugus and Allegany counties have the ninth and 15th highest poverty rates in New York state, respectively, with rates of 18.3 and and 16.9 percent, respectively, according to the New York State Community Action Association’s 2017 poverty report.

“If St. Bonaventure were to go away, that would be an immense blow to the Allegany-Olean region,” Roth said. St. Bonaventure has 587 full-time employees. “Similarly at Houghton College, similarly at Alfred, similarly at Keuka, similarly at Elmira (College) — just fill in the blank around the state.”

Going forward

Nearly 40 percent of St. Bonaventure undergraduates would be eligible for free tuition at state schools once the income cap reaches $125,000 a year. Sixty-two percent of Houghton students this school year are state residents. Of those students, 72 percent come from families who earn less than $130,000.

How many of those students and future students like them would forgo a private education because of free tuition at public schools?

“Many of our families are definitely not wealthy and they’re looking to attend college as inexpensively as possible,” Mullen said. “There’s a good chance of potentially losing a significant number of our students.”

Roth theorized it could take two to three years to really know the impact free tuition will have on private college enrollment. He suggested St. Bonaventure may start recruiting more out-of-state students.

Alfred University President Dr. Mark Zupan, while admitting the free tuition program has been a distraction the last few months, used a swimming analogy to describe how his university will operate in a tuition-free landscape.

“Don’t look at other lanes. You always want to focus on swimming to the wall,” he said. “Our biggest focus has to be on the value we produce and making that as impactful as possible. Everything else will solve itself.”

(Contact reporter Tom Dinki at tdinki@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @tomdinki)