Public defender approves of program changes under legal defense budget expansion

For Cattaraugus County Public Defender Mark S. Williams, these are exciting times to be running his office.

The recent approval of New York’s state budget included a big step toward equal justice for those who cannot afford an attorney, Williams said. It’s a modest beginning, but the 2017 state budget includes $1.25 million for the state Office of Indigent Legal Services to begin implementing a statewide system that is already in place in five counties.

The Office of Indigent Legal Services will study how to implement the Hurrell-Harring agreement and issue a report by Dec. 31, Williams said.

Williams, who is in his 15th year as the county’s first public defender, is also president of the Chief Defenders Association of New York. He plans to attend a preliminary meeting on the program with Indigent Legal Services in Albany May 2 at the New York Bar Association offices.

The most important part of the agreement, reached in 2014 between the state and the New York Civil Liberties Union, is the guarantee of counsel at a defendant’s arraignment. It is in effect in the five counties that filed a lawsuit on the matter: Ontario, Onondaga, Schuyler, Suffolk and Washington.

The budget agreement extends it to the remaining 57 counties and sets aside $250 million over six years to implement it statewide.

The Justice Equality Act included in the state budget will also help provide better legal representation to every indigent criminal defendant, Williams said. It calls on the Office of Indigent Legal Services to establish new caseload standards and provide relief to allow public defense attorneys sufficient time on each case. The bill also calls for other improvement initiatives.

Williams said his office has been providing representation at arraignment for two years in a limited number of courts. The new bill will require judicial participation, which does not always occur now, he noted. Sheriff’s deputies in this county are alerting both public defenders and judges when there are nighttime or early morning arrests.

Under the budget agreement, Indigent Legal Services is also required to set caseload limits for public defenders — those limits are likely to be in the 200 to 230 range, Williams said, noting that the seven attorneys in his office average 800 cases a year.

To remedy that, Williams’ office would probably have to hire additional defense attorneys, investigators and support staff.

Cattaraugus County budgets $2.4 million for legal defense of the indigent. Besides criminal cases handled by the public defender’s office or assigned counsel, Southern Tier Legal Aid handles Family Court cases and the Legal Aid Bureau of Buffalo handles criminal appeals.

State legislative leaders and Gov. Andrew Cuomo agreed on $250 million, phased in over six years, to implement the Indigent Legal Services plan.

The Justice Equality Act’s goal is to provide legal services to the poor required under the Sixth and 14th amendments.

Cattaraugus County already has received grants for counsel on arraignment, as well as other grants that help pay public defenders on par with attorneys in the district attorney’s office, Williams said.

He is no longer seeking grants for salary for parity with the district attorney. Williams said his salary is about 69 percent of that of the district attorney.

“My clients, as well as those clients of every other institutional defense providers in our great state, deserve excellent representation,” Williams said. “This is a major step by the state to ensure that goal. For this, we are grateful. The state funds all aspects of the judiciary system, and now it is finally funding improvements for public defense programs including my office and the programs in all 62 counties in the state.”

There will need to be guarantees that counties will be reimbursed for their expenses expanding local offices for the defense of the poor, Williams added.

“This starts the process of eliminating the patchwork system created over 50 years ago with its unfair burden on local taxpayers,” he said.

