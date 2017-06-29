Puglisi succeeds Cwiklinski as county Democratic chairman

LITTLE VALLEY — Lyndon Town Clerk Frank V. Puglisi was elected Cattaraugus County Democratic chairman Wednesday night.

He succeeds longtime party chairman Joyce Melfi Cwiklinski of Olean.

Puglisi, 30, had been the Democrats’ vice chairman following the death of William Sprague of Yorkshire last fall. He has served as interim chairman since Cwiklinski stepped down June 19.

“I believe in the Democratic Party,” Puglisi told the Olean Times Herald after his election as chairman at the VFW Club in Little Valley.

“Lyndon is the only Democrat-controlled town in the county,” Puglisi said. “We’ve done it in Lyndon with teamwork and we can do it in Cattaraugus County with teamwork. We have to get our message out.”

Cwiklinski stepped down as Democratic chairman after moving out of the county. She recently married and her husband lives in Erie County.

Cwiklinski, a former Olean mayoral candidate, has held the Democratic chairman’s post since 2007. She was honored with flowers at an executive committee meeting on June 17.

The 18-member executive committee voted to recommend Puglisi for chairman and Mandy Bushnell of Hinsdale for vice chairman. Bushnell previously served as secretary of the county committee.

The committee voted unanimously to elect the new leadership.

“I am honored to have the support of my county committee and hope to be able to expand the party’s efforts in local, legislative, state and federal elections,” Puglisi said. “Having a seat on a small town’s board can mean big things — from pipelines and wind farms to funding town road repairs and controlling taxes.”

Puglisi and Bushnell were also elected to be delegates to the New York State Democratic Committee representing Cattaraugus County.

Puglisi is a member of the Democratic Rural Conference and vice president of the Cattaraugus County Town and Village Clerks’ Association.

Olean City Democratic Chairman Linda Witte, who is running for mayor, said, “It has been a wonderful experience working with Joyce and Bill. I look forward to continued success with Frank and Mandy.”

County Legislature Minority Leader Susan Labuhn of Salamanca said, “Frank Puglisi brings a younger perspective and great energy to a difficult job. I look forward to helping Frank and Mandy make a difference.”

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)