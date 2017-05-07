Rain forces cancellation of Great Valley Regatta rafting

GREAT VALLEY — More than an inch of rain early Saturday morning on the tents of hearty campers forced the cancellation of the Great Valley Regatta for the first time in its 43-year history.

Although most of the rest of the event went on as scheduled — including camping at the regatta’s usual campgrounds off Klawitter Road — event organizers deemed the water too high in the Great Valley Creek to allow more than 2,000 participants to float down it.

“We do things safe and in the end it was an easy decision but an unfortunate decision,” said Mark Ward, assistant fire chief for the Great Valley Volunteer Fire Company. “It wasn’t one we wanted to make but the safety of everyone involved is more important than running a regatta.”

Ward on Thursday said plans were “full speed ahead” toward executing the regatta weekend in its entirety, but a rain gauge set up at the campgrounds measured about an inch and a half of rain between 10 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, he said.

The creek was noticeably high and, obviously, empty of canoes and kayaks that traditionally make their way annually from Klawitter Road in Great Valley to a bridge that carries Route 417 over the creek just west of Kill Buck.

Ward said weekend attendance was down — plus there were slightly less registrants this year compared to last year — which made it easier to find drier camping locations for those who braved the wet and cold conditions.

“There were a lot of areas (of the campgrounds) that we simply couldn’t put anyone in because they were underwater,” Ward said.

For those who were committed to having a good time during regatta weekend anyway, much of the other aspects of the event continued. For example, the pit stops, traditionally found along the creek during the regatta, were moved to the campgrounds.

The decision to cancel the regatta itself was made at approximately 7:30 a.m. Saturday and the message was delivered via a public address system on the campgrounds, on the regatta’s website and on social media.

“I have to say it’s unfortunately a miserable weekend with this weather,” Ward said. The cold, although not a factor in the decision to cancel, also didn’t help with that sentiment. Temperatures failed to escape the mid-40s during the day.

“Hopefully next year it’ll be 80 degrees and they’ll all be wearing tank tops,” Ward said.