Rain garden committee named

OLEAN — A committee to help beautify downtown and help plan the Union Street Rain Gardens to be functional as well as beautiful has its members, with city officials reporting the first meeting was successful.

Mayor Bill Aiello named residents Sue Cooper, Melissa DeRose, Mary Droney, Joey Enright, Laurie McCarthy, Marcia Nandillon, Alicia Rowley and Father Anthony Salim; and city employees Jennifer Tompkins and Kevin Vogel to the committee, with the group meeting once already. The next meeting will include a tour of the gardens.

“Many of the gardens along the North Union Street Corridor are urban wetland ecosystems,” said Jennifer Tompkins, supervisor of DPW Operations for the city. “Also known as a storm water mitigation system, they remove pollutants from the water and mimic the natural water cycle.”

As part of the $8.85 million North Union Street overhaul, officials began planting a variety of wild shrubs, grasses and flowers in “gardens” near storm drains.

Funding for the plantings came from a $865,000 Green Innovation Grant from the New York State Environmental Facilities Corporation “to integrate green infrastructure, including stormwater street trees, bioretention, porous pavement, and rain garden, into the roadway reconstruction project and set the bar for greener streetscape design,” according to the corporation.

Other benefits claimed by the corporation include increasing property values, improving air quality, Sequestering carbon and other greenhouse gases and reducing the urban heat “island” effect, where a city’s temperature will be higher than a nearby rural area due to pavement retaining heat after sunset.

So far the gardens have been doing their job, Tompkins said, adding some water has been directed to the water table instead of flowing into the city’s stormwater system.

But city officials have fielded some criticism of the look to some areas, with Facebook posts on Times Herald articles have received comments decrying the “weeds” in the areas.

The committee discussed the plants now in the gardens and noted complaints on density and height.

City workers are now working to thin them out, officials said, taking out some of the taller grasses and remove the plants that did not survive the first year in the ground.

“The Committee’s long term goal is to make the Rain Gardens more visually appealing by installing plants that will bloom in sequence throughout the seasons,” Aiello said after the meeting. “Our North Union Street corridor is unique in New York state and the committee plans to capitalize on this investment and make it a showcase that will bring visitors to our downtown.”

“The members of the committee warned me that this will not happen overnight, that beautiful gardens take planning and patience,” he said.

