RAM event attracts a number of early arrivers Friday

ST. BONAVENTURE — One man from Olean was so determined to be at the front of the line for Saturday’s Remote Area Medical Program that he arrived at St. Bonaventure University at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

The man, and other early arrivers who asked that their names not be used, was the first of hundreds of people from the area who traveled to St. Bonaventure’s Reilly Center for Saturday’s Remote Area Medical program. The event, also slated to be held today, provided free dental, medical and vision care through local health care professionals.

“I was the first one here, I got here at 5:30 I think,” the Olean man said while sitting in a car that had a blanket and pillow in the back seat. “I wanted to here for dental care, I thought I wouldn’t sleep anyway, so I may as well read a book” and wait.

The man said he hasn’t been able to afford dental care for about three years and hoped the RAM event could help him.

“I appreciate these guys coming here, I don’t know what I was going to do,” the man admitted.

Other early arrivers at the event included two women from West Valley who said RAM officials advised them by phone to arrive early. They pulled in the St. Bonaventure parking lot at 7:30 p.m. and planned to take naps in sleeping bags. Both wanted to get eye and dental care at the clinic.

Two sisters from Bolivar arrived at 5:50 p.m. and planned to sleep on a mattress in the back of their vehicle. Both wanted new eyeglasses.

“We’re set for the night,” one sister said, noting they had comforters and snacks to help them through the night. “We didn’t want to take any chances” of being late or not finding the right line.

All of the early arrivers were greeted in their cars by Jeff Eastman, CEO of the RAM program from Rockford, Tenn., and his sister, Dr. Janice Bach, a pediatrician.

“We take no government funding for running this, it’s really just neighbors helping neighbors,” Eastman said.

Two volunteers who started early Friday were parking security staff, Darla Richter and Harry Truppner, both of Buffalo. The two said they were inspired to help by Dr. Kevin D’Angelo of the University at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, which provided regional support of the event.

“We’re all good friends, Kevin is an aviation enthusiast, that was all our careers,” Truppner explained.

