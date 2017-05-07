Reed answers health care bill questions at town hall

HINSDALE — Two days after House Republicans voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act, passions were high among the roughly 250 in attendance at U.S. Rep. Tom Reed’s town hall in Hinsdale on Saturday.

The GOP representative of Corning met with constituents at the Hinsdale Fire Hall for his final town hall of the day, which started with two town halls in Chautauqua County.

Many Reed supporters showed up, as well as groups like the newly-formed, progressive Citizen Action Network.

One of the greatest concerns expressed was that things were about to change for the worse for those with pre-existing conditions who have been protected by the Affordable Care Act.

The congressman said he didn’t know if there was a cap on costs under pre-existing conditions in the House Republican bill. He also said he did not know how many in the 23rd Congressional District would lose health insurance under the Republican plan.

“How much would it cost?” asked one attendee. According to Associated Press reports, budget analysts estimate 24 million Americans would lose insurance over a decade — 14 million in the first year — and older Americans would face higher costs. Some reports indicate that walling off those with pre-existing conditions into risk pools could lead to lower premiums for others.

Reed said coverage of pre-existing conditions is part of the bill that now goes to the Senate, where it faces an uncertain future. Any changes to the bill would mean House and Senate members would try to mesh the two bills into one, after which it would go through another round of votes.

“I’m very confident in the Senate,” Reed said.

“The Senate is going to clean up your mess,” a man from the audience shouted out.

Asked later if he thought the Senate might not act on the House bill and leave House Republicans hanging, Reed said, “I have given up trying to predict what the Senate will do. My hope is that they will act on it.”

Tension was palpable in the room. As attendees at one point engaged in some back and forth shouting, Henk Merison of Belfast, who had the microphone at the time, spoke to the crowd.

“Don’t shout each other down,” he said. “If you are Americans, act like Americans. You are trying to dictate the rules of this meeting.”

Several health care groups, hospitals, doctors, and other groups, including AARP, have come out against the Republican health care bill. But Reed said they all have a stake in the status quo.

“We have been clear on our position,” he told the group. Reed and House Republicans voted more than 50 times over the past six years to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as “Obamacare.”

“We need to do better than what the Affordable Care Act has delivered,” Reed said. “If we do nothing, other insurance companies will drop out. This present path we’re on is not sustainable.”

A 14-year-old diabetic, Robert Shuryn of Wellsville, told Reed he feared loss of health insurance, and asked how he could justify taking away health care due to pre-existing conditions. “Without it, I can’t purchase diabetic medical supplies,” he said.

“It’s going to continue,” Reed told the teenager. “Pre-existing conditions are not changing under this law.” Reed added his son is a diabetic, and the congressman is co-chairman of the Congressional Caucus on Diabetes.

When someone from the audience questioned the pre-existing conditions language in the 300-page bill, Reed said, “Show me in the text where pre-existing conditions have been repealed.”

Before anyone could ask, Reed assured the group that, “We read it.”

The bill contains a provision, he said, whereby states could apply for a waiver to that rule, but only after showing that they had a better alternative.

In response to a question about Medicaid, Reed said under the American Health Care Act passed by the House the states would receive a per capita block grant in order to put a cap on growth.

Several attendees chided Reed for voting for the bill without a report from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on how many would lose the health insurance and how much was it going to cost.

“Fair criticism,” Reed agreed. He called the CBO’s earlier estimate that 24 million would lose health care coverage “a concerning number.” However, he said the CBO missed the mark in estimating the number of people who would be covered under the Affordable Care Act.

“This bill is about health insurance, not health care. That’s for another time,” he said.

A self-employed man, Robert Brown of Corning, asked Reed what his vote would do to his $1,000 a month health insurance premiums and $20,000 annual out of pocket costs for family healthcare.

Reed replied that tax credits could help him purchase health care that fits his family’s needs. The congressman said he expects there will be more health insurance choices than under the Affordable Care Act. He also predicted upcoming increases in premiums on the order of 30 percent to 40 percent.

Could this be the issue that could cost him re-election in 2018?

“I’m not concerned about the politics,” Reed replied.

