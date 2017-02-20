Reed makes rounds on TV after boisterous weekend

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed got his “Morning Joe” Monday.

The Corning-based Republican spoke on MSNBC’s program “Morning Joe” two days after he faced some boisterous crowds at town meetings across the Southern Tier.

Reed, who is starting his fourth two-year term this year, also appeared on Fox News on Sunday night.

The national attention — coming from both ends of the political spectrum — comes a week after some of Reed’s Republican colleagues were shouted down at town hall meetings over their desire to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and defense of President Donald Trump.

Reed held four jam-packed town halls across the Southern Tier on Saturday, including one in Humphrey, where the congressman stepped forward to defuse a loud disagreement between two attendees. He was shouted down at each town hall.

Speaking by telephone with the Times Herald on Monday night after a busy day responding to media requests, Reed said he wasn’t surprised by the number of people at the town hall meetings in Humphrey, Fillmore, Pine Valley and Cherry Creek.

He noted some people “caravanned” from one town hall to the next.

Reed said he is “always interested in finding common ground — even from those opposed to me.”

One thing the opposition feedback told Reed was that “we have to do a better job” rolling out the Republican replacement plan for Obamacare. “Now we’ve listened, we have to be very vocal.”

In a telephone press conference with reporters from the 23rd Congressional District last Tuesday, Reed vowed to continue his town halls. He has held more than 200 town hall meetings across the district in the past six years, he said.

Responding to kudos from MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough Monday morning for continuing to hold town meetings, Reed said that despite being prevented from speaking by protesters he has embraced the method of communicating with voters.

“To represent people, you have to listen to people,” Reed told Scarborough. “I care deeply about their opinion and their input.”

Scarborough, a former Republican congressman from Florida, asked what Reed would tell his GOP colleagues who stayed home this weekend.

“I respect every member’s decision on how they conduct themselves in representing their districts,” Reed replied. “But for us, this works.”

Asked by MSNBC commentator Mike Barnicle what he was trying to tell protesters when he was shouted down standing outside one town hall, Reed said he was looking for feedback on Republican proposals for health savings accounts and advanceable tax credits as part of the replacement for Obamacare.

“But obviously, we didn’t have that exchange at that point in time,” he said.

Fox News asked Reed Sunday about his takeaway from Saturday’s town meetings. “You really went into the lion’s den,” the host commented.

“This is democracy in action,” Reed said. “I appreciate people’s input and engaging in conversation. I appreciate their point of view.”

He went on to say that most of the protesters favored the single-payer health care system, which he is opposed to.

Reed told the Fox News host, “There was a lot of disruption. There was a lot of heckling and a lot of yelling at times. … We need to make sure we’re always listening to the people.”