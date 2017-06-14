Reed, NY senators offer prayers after Va. shooting

Members of Congress from New York, including U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, offered prayers Wednesday after a shooting at a charity baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., left House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and several others wounded.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with members of congress, staff and police who were victims of this shooting,” Reed said in a statement. “The police officers who were on the scene are truly heroes for jumping into action and stopping the shooter before the situation escalated even further.”

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said she is praying for the for the recovery of Scalise and others who were wounded.

“God bless the police and first responders for their bravery and for taking quick action to ensure that this tragedy wasn’t worse,” she said, adding, “I hope the outcome of this tragedy will be unity, where we put our partisan differences aside and recognize that we are all here for a common purpose. An attack on any public servant is an attack on all. As members of Congress, we are not Democrats and Republicans today; we are simply public servants.”

Gillibrand also said it is essential that “we do not allow this attack to make us cower in fear. We cannot and must not retreat from doing what we are here to do — serve the public by being among our constituents and our colleagues. I look forward to playing once again in the congressional women’s softball game next week, this time with a heavy heart and renewed purpose.”

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said he was “absolutely shaken” by the incident, “where many of my friends and colleagues were practicing for the annual congressional baseball game; an event that brings us together each year.”

He added, “This morning is the most sobering a reminder of how thankful we should be for the service of the Capitol Police force, who put their lives on the line, day-in and day-out, for us to be safe. I could not be more grateful that Capitol Police were there at the time to prevent this attack from being any worse than it was. … The entire Senate family sends its thoughts and prayers to those who were wounded and our gratitude to the police officers and first responders who were at the scene.”