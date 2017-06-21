Reed, staff discussed security in wake of shootings

In the wake of last week’s shooting at a Republican congressional baseball team practice Rep. Tom Reed said Tuesday he and his staff have discussed security to learn from last week’s tragic shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La.

The Corning Republican declined to discuss his personal security, including whether like Rep. Chris Collins, R-Clarence, he will be carrying a handgun for protection in the future.

“I’m a firm believer in the Second Amendment and the fundamental right of protecting yourself,” Reed told reporters during his weekly telephone press call.

“I believe in that right to carry a weapon, but I don’t comment on if we carry,” Reed said as he returned to Washington Tuesday after spending a long weekend in the sprawling 23rd Congressional District.

“I hope we take this incident and grow as a country to be more respectful,” Reed added.

The congressman didn’t mince his words when it came to Scott Pelly’s commentary last Thursday on the CBS News when he wondered whether the injuries at the shooting were “self-inflicted,” a reference to the level of political rhetoric in the country.

Pelly, whose contract was not renewed by CBS earlier this month, “should never be employed in the media again,” Reed said. Pelly’s commentary “lacked all sense of decency” and was manure,” he added.

In Pelly’s Thursday broadcast commentary, he questioned whether the shooting what self-inflicted “to some degree” given the current level of political rhetoric.

Reed said that in talking to colleagues on both sides of the political aisle since last week he senses a change in the tone of the rhetoric. “There is a uniqueness we have formed. An attack on one is an attack on us all. My hope is that this (change in tone) will continue.”

Reed said he has no plans to change the way he engages the public, although he will continue “to take security into consideration. I will continue to stand in front of the public.

To represent the people you have to speak to people.”

Capital Hill Police “prevented the death of more than 20 individuals by their heroic actions,” Reed said.

Reed

Despite much closed door work by Senate Republicans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Reed said, “The more we can do it in the open, the better. My hope is that the Senate will act.” He said that under the status quo, health insurance carriers are collapsing.

“It’s in the Senate’s court now,” Reed said. The healthcare issue “is not a one-bill solution.” He said he favors repealing some provisions of Obamacare and “replacing it with market-driven reform.”

Reed said, “We have to change the status quo and provide for lower (insurance) costs and reasonable deductibles.

What about the House Republican’s American Healthcare Plan which cuts 24 million people from the health insurance rolls by 2024 and cuts $800 billion from the Medicaid program over 10 years?

Reed replied that he’d like to get “as close to zero as possible” the number of Americans that are not covered by health insurance. He also questioned the Congressional Budget Office estimates of the number of people who would lose health insurance.

The congressman also said New York taxpayers would see a drop in their property taxes with passage of the American Healthcare Plan because the state would be prohibited from passing one-quarter of the costs onto counties.

The Corning Republican focused the beginning of his press call on the Workforce Opportunity Act, of which he is a cosponsor. When a reporter pointed out President Donald Trump has proposed cutting job training programs by 39 percent, Reed replied that for him, job training is a priority. The president may have already signaled a change on that, he added.



(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)