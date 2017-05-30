Remembering Olean’s war dead this holiday

OLEAN — “They were regular guys — they worked at Clark Brothers, they worked at the tile plant. They went to Olean High School and Archbishop Walsh.”

That’s how Maj. Tim Connelly referred to those veterans buried at Mount View Cemetery during the 144th annual Olean Memorial Day observance on Monday.

Connelly, who served as officer of the day for the American Legion-organized events, is an Olean native who is preparing to retire after more than 30 years in the service.

“I joined the Army here, enlisted here in 1982,” he said. “My parents put me on a bus down at Blue Bird Square.”

Connelly shared an experience from a tour in Iraq, noting a friend of his had just returned to the war-torn region after volunteering for another tour.

“I put him in a convoy to go to the other side of Mosul and he and another service member were killed by a suicide car bomb just after they passed the gate,” Connelly said.

But unlike the archetypal “war hero,” his friend was a civilian at heart who just knew he had to serve.

“Mark wasn’t a dyed-in-the-wool, John Wayne down-in-the-mud guy,” Connelly said, adding his friend was a reservist who taught finance classes at the local community college. “He was just a normal guy.”

And that’s the case for those who served — and died — from the Upper Allegheny Valley.

“They were regular guys — they worked at Clark Brothers, they worked at the tile plant. They went to Olean High School and Archbishop Walsh,” he said. “We did it for the town over there, for this valley, for all of you.”

Seeing how important the holiday is doesn’t mean people shouldn’t have fun, with barbecues and picnics across the nation.

“For just a moment, you should stop and think that they died for you — they died for this place,” he said.

Retired Maj. Lance Newton recited the general order issued in 1868 by Maj. Gen. John Logan, head of the fraternal organization Grand Army of the Republic, which established the day originally as Decoration Day to mark the graves of dead soldiers and sailors with flowers and flags.

“If other eyes grow dull and other hands slack, and other hearts cold in the solemn trust, ours shall keep it well as long as the light and warmth of life remain in us,” Newton recited.

Master of ceremonies was former Mayor William Quinlan, who was joined as a speaker by Mayor Bill Aiello. Fellow officer of the day Bill Connelly was unable to attend due to illness.

In addition to the ceremony held in Mount View Cemetery, a wreath was cast into the Allegheny River off of the South Union Street bridge by Conrad Tincher, a Navy veteran. Tincher was joined on the bridge by a rifle team, local Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts, and the Olean High School marching band. A wreath was also laid at the memorial at the southern end of the bridge, which lists those from Olean killed in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.