Rep. Tom Reed: Not enough evidence to warrant special prosecutor in Russian probe

Despite increasing calls for a special prosecutor to investigate possible collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and the Russians, U.S. Rep. Tom Reed said Monday he hasn’t seen enough evidence to warrant one.

Reed, R-Corning, one of Trump’s earliest New York supporters and a member of the president’s transition team, told reporters he was content for now with leaving the investigation with the Senate and House Intelligence committees.

Reed noted that retired Director of Intelligence James Clapper said last week he saw “no evidence of collusion” between the Trump campaign and the Russians.

“I’m interested in following the evidence wherever the evidence of Russian meddling leads us,” Reed said in his weekly telephone press conference. “Let the facts lead you to the next step in the process.”

The Corning Republican had no comment on any of the possible candidates mentioned to succeed James Comey as FBI director. The president fired Comey last Tuesday.

Should Comey be called to testify before the House Intelligence Committee?

“If the committee feels his testimony is relevant and warranted, he will testify,” Reed said.

The former FBI director reportedly is willing to testify if part of his testimony is in public session.

The man or woman nominated to succeed Comey must demonstrate commitment to justice and understand the FBI, Reed said.

During the press call, Reed highlighted the need to renew the Child Health Insurance Program (CHIP), which expires at the end of the year. It is not directly related to the Affordable Care Act, which Reed has voted to repeal.

This is an issue “we can be bipartisan about,” he said, adding he planned to seek members from both sides of the political aisle to seek an early renewal “rather than wait until the last minute.”

Reed did not preclude changes to the CHIP program or reform to update to current conditions. “We have time,” he said.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)