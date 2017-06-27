Rep. Tom Reed reacts angrily to Gov. Cuomo statement on health care, taxes

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed reacted angrily Monday to a press release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that called on New York’s congressional delegation to stop the Senate health care bill Cuomo said would strip health care from millions of New Yorkers and cost the state billions.

“Governor Cuomo is a liar who has done nothing for upstate New York,” Reed said in an email from his congressional email account. “He’s a one trick pony for whom everything is an excuse to raise taxes.”

The exchange came as the Congressional Budget Office estimated 22 million Americans will lose health coverage under the Senate, about the same as the House bill Reed supported earlier this year.

Reed’s reference to Cuomo raising taxes was in response to the governor saying an amendment by New York Reps. Chris Collins and John Faso that eliminates $2.3 billion counties now pay the state in local Medicaid costs would “force all New Yorkers to pay a Faso-Collins Federal Tax.”

“The Senate Republican health care bill will leave millions more New Yorkers without health care and cut billions of dollars from New York’s Medicaid program,” Cuomo stated. “The bill will have a catastrophic impact on New Yorkers and our economy,” Cuomo said. “No one is fooled by the same old Washington games. The dangerous bill strips millions of New Yorkers of their health care in order to pay for tax cuts for the rich. It attacks the rights of women, and it endangers care for many of the most vulnerable among us.”

The governor urged the congressional delegation to “do everything within your means to protect this state.”

Cuomo warned Republican members of New York’s delegation who supported would “have to answer to the people” for the impact of the bill.

Reed said Cuomo “needs to buck up like other governors and start reining in the cost of Medicaid and figure out more efficient ways of spending the taxpayers’ money. Instead, he acts like a bully and threatens a tax hike on middle class families. I’d like to see Gov. Cuomo run for president owning the highest tax increase in America,” Reed said.

