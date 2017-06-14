Rep. Tom Reed seeks faster Route 219 studies

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed expressed disappointment Tuesday that the state Department of Transportation had set a four-year timetable for completion of a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS) for a Route 219 expressway through Cattaraugus County.

The 2017-18 state budget contains funds for the SEIS for the expressway corridor as well as an upgrade of the existing route.

The state DOT announced last week it was seeking a consultant for the study scheduled for completion in September 2021. The study will include the 24-mile corridor from Interstate 86 east of Salamanca to Peters Road in Ashford, where the current expressway ends.

During a weekly press call Tuesday, Reed said that while some Route 219 supporters may be concerned that DOT was delaying the project or taking longer than necessary, he wanted “to make sure it’s done right, but expeditiously. We’re going to push them to do it sooner.”

Reed said the Seneca Nation “has been an active participant in the conversations. Their administration has indicated to us a willingness to get involved.” He said the Seneca leaders recognize “it is a growth opportunity” for everyone.

The proposed expressway cannot cross the Allegany Territory without the Senecas’ expressed permission.

Consulting firms interested in conducting the SEIS work and designing $521 million in highway and $329 million in bridge construction have until later this month to submit applications. The 52-month contract begins in September.

REED ALSO discussed what he considers a critical job development initiative, the Leveraging and Energizing America’s Apprenticeship Programs Act or the LEAP Act.

The bipartisan bill would help close a workforce skills gap for workers without the necessary job skills, Reed said. It would help train some of the nine million unemployed workers for five million available jobs in the U.S.

Reed, who cosponsored the legislation with Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Cal.), a fellow Ways and Means Committee member, said it will help those with the necessary skills to get them with a federal tax credit.

The bill calls for a $1,000 tax credit for new workers 25 and older in an apprenticeship, and $1,500 for those under age 25, Reed said. The added incentive will help existing continue and enhance apprenticeship programs.

There are many apprenticeships across the 11-county 23rd Congressional District, Reed said. “They are doing yeoman’s work trying to address the skills gap.”

One Olean company that would benefit from enhanced apprenticeships is Dresser Rand in Olean and painted Post, Reed said. The bill would add new apprenticeship programs as sell as nhance existing programs.

In addressing another issue in the news, Reed said he didn’t know how much veracity to put in a report that President Trump was getting ready to fire special counsel Robert Mueller who is investigating Russian involvement in the 2016 U.S. election.

“I expect the special counsel will continue in his role, and I think that is appropriate,” Reed said. “I think that’s a goal everyone shares.”

The firing of Mueller, suggested as a possibility Monday by a longtime Trump friend, Christopher Ruddy, would trigger comparisons to Richard Nixon’s firing of Archibald Cox as the special Watergate prosecutor and the Saturday night massacre, Reed agreed.

The investigation into possible collusion between members of the Trump campaign and the Russians should proceed “based on the evidence,” Reed said.

“Let the special counsel complete the investigation as soon as possible,” he said. “The quicker we get to the bottom of it the better for everyone, including the American people.”

