Residents find hidden riches at annual Olean Community-Wide Garage Sale

OLEAN — “You know how they say there’s someone for everyone? There’s something for everyone at a garage sale,” said Michelle Fitzpatrick, a resident of Prospect Street who has been putting on garage sales with her mother for the last eight years.

The tradition continued for the Fitzpatricks on Saturday morning and afternoon during Olean’s Community-Wide Garage Sale, sponsored by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.

Fitzpatrick said she likes that residents can look forward to and plan ahead for the annual event, which is on its 19th run.

“I think its nice that they have it all in one,” Fitzpatrick said. “That way everyone can make plans and you know you’re going to have a lot of people out, it’s always a big weekend.”

For residents like Gail Pheiffer, of River Road, the garage sale is a perfect opportunity to clear out old stuff she no longer needs.

“My mom passed away in November and she lived in the downstairs apartment and I lived upstairs. So I’m moving into the downstairs apartment and I was trying to consolidate two apartments into one,” Pheiffer said.

This is the first year Pheiffer participated in the garage sale as a host, but said she has spent many years attending as a customer.

“When we were going to them, my sister would come from Rochester and we would just drive all over the place,” Pheiffer said. “There were just hidden treasures. She has a set of dishes that she was never able to find mates to and she was able to, so she was excited about that.”

For Joyce Nudd, selling things every year has always been a fun neighborhood tradition. Nudd said she has been putting on a garage sale every year for the last 13 that she’s lived on Prospect Street, as well as years before at her former residence.

Nudd said she loves the garage sale because it’s a way to bring the whole community together — especially some recognizable faces.

“This lady comes and she says, ‘Where are your pajamas,’ because she buys my pajamas every single year, and she bought all four pairs I put out,” Nudd said.

Nudd added that she is always surprised at the things people buy. She said the weirdest thing is used sneakers, which “go like crazy.”

Fitzpatrick said people in general do strange things every year.

“Some guy needed the zipper piece of a sweater and bought a 10 cent item just for that. I kept telling him just to take it, but he said no, that he was going to pay.” said June Fitzpatrick, Michelle’s mother. “He wasn’t even sure it was going to fit. You can pretty much sell anything at a garage sale.”

But among the strange there is unique, said Norm Kerling, a Cuba resident who came into town to help assist her daughter-in-law Amber Kerling with putting on her garage sale.

“We usually find good items — there’s always something, there’s always treasures. Your trash is somebody else’s treasure,” Kerling said.

