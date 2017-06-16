Review: ‘Death of a Salesman’ worth seeing, pondering

OLEAN — Arthur Miller’s tragic story of an aging, disillusioned salesman will be performed this weekend at Olean Theatre Workshop’s Washington Street Theater.

Set in New York City during the 1940s, the play opens with Willie Loman returning home earlier than expected from a sales trip. His wife Linda begins to suspect that something just isn’t right with her husband.

Director Jake Riggs’s casting of Paul Nelson is key to the effectiveness of this production. Thanks to Nelson’s intense portrayal of Willie Loman, the audience realizes immediately that the plot will focus on Willie’s inner conflict.

Nelson is so convincing as the salesman that it is often difficult to watch him as he struggles to cope with the realization that “the greatest things” don’t always happen.

Sarita Schwindler plays Linda as a sympathetic, loyal wife who makes excuses for her husband, who is slowly losing his identity and, consequently, his hope. She chooses to defend his odd behavior to their sons, Biff and Happy.

Al Bernstein and Steve Ahl use their acting skills as they portray the close brothers as grown adults, but also as children and teenagers. Their characters show the long-term effects of being raised by Willie and Linda. Sadly, Biff never reached his potential, and Happy is successful but lonely.

The tension among the family members is compounded by the success of Charley and his son Bernard, well-played by Pab Sungenis and Darrell Klute. Willie’s friend and son weren’t as “well-liked” as Willie and Biff considered themselves to be, but ultimately that characteristic isn’t what they would need to achieve success.

Another important character in the drama, Willie’s deceased brother, Ben, is hauntingly played by Bob Riggs. Envious of Ben’s wealth, Willie often “talks” to Ben when he’s at his lowest points.

The supporting cast illuminates Willie’s difficulty in accepting that his idea of the American Dream will be unattainable for him.

Steve Riley needs to be stern in his portrayal of Howard, the son of Willie’s former boss. He has the unfortunate task of forcing Willie to face the reality of his situation.

The other women in the story, The Woman, Miss Forsythe and Letta, played by Janet Nolan, Bryanna Beard and Sadie Jay Edwards, are objectified by Willie and his sons. They flatter the Lomans, further showing the men’s misguided understanding of what makes a satisfying life.

Sandy Mulryan as Charley’s secretary and Tyler Irvin as Stanley the waiter round out the cast. They, too, serve to point out what Willie has been unable to accomplish in his life.

“Death of a Salesman” is the tale of a man whose pride leads to his downfall, disillusionment and despair. This American dramatic classic is worth seeing and pondering.

“Death of a Salesman” will be performed tonight and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets, $10, are available online at www.oleanworkshop.org and at the door. They can also be reserved by calling 373-7469.