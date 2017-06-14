Route 305 in Cuba village to be repaved

CUBA — The state Department of Transportation plans to perform $100,000 in maintenance paving work on Route 305 in the village in July.

The project will involve repairing asphalt and smoothing the driving service through the heart of the village, from Route 446 (Water Street) south to the railroad trestle near the village limits.

NYDOT indicates this segment of Route 305 is underlain with brick pavers, which are very susceptible to freeze-thaw damage. To help address that, the department accelerated delivery of this maintenance paving effort.