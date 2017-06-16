Rushford takes brunt of flash flood Thursday

A flash flood rolled through the region Thursday evening with the Rushford area being predominantly affected, yet with no injuries were reported as of press time.

Most in the surrounding counties received a flash flood warning on their cell phones or over the radio Thursday afternoon when it was issued by the National Weather Service for southeastern Cattaraugus County and northwestern Allegany County.

The NWS warned of slow moving thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, with flood potential remaining high even after most rain had passed due to runoff. In particular, the warning noted urban areas with steep terrain for potential road closures, encouraging vehicles to “turn around, don’t drown.”

Reports came in around 6 p.m. for a UPS truck stranded in standing water. It was unknown at the time whether a driver was inside the vehicle but the caller allegedly was worried the vehicle would float away. For a time the UPS truck was unable to be located, but was later found by New York State Police on Agett Road in Rushford.

Several roads were closed between 6 and 7:30 p.m., including County Road 3 near Centerville, County Road 23 in Rushford and several locations along Route 243.

A handful of residents reported water rising swiftly on their properties, including one County Road 23 resident who called emergency services to report their home had been surrounded by water. A Buffalo Street resident in Rushford reported water rising inside her home and had to be removed by Rushford Fire Department personnel.

Centerville, Farmersville, Cuba and Fillmore departments also assisted in area responses, with Fillmore later pulling out of the Rushford area to assist Houghton. Reportedly the Route 19 entrance to Houghton College has been flooded and traffic was diverted to Route 35.

A number of boat-related incidents on Rushford Lake were reported by Marine 1, including boats crashing into docks, overturning and some breaking loose and floating away.