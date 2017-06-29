Salamanca council approves fire department grant applications

SALAMANCA — With safety and efficiency paramount in the Salamanca Fire Department, the Common Council Wednesday approved the submission of two grants by the department for about $45,000 for new gear and fire access key boxes.

The council approved the submission of a Federal Emergency Assistance Grant for the purchase of fire access key boxes in the amount of $40,088 with the city matching $2,004 for a total purchase of $42,092.

“The word that’s key there is that we need the key boxes in some of our businesses because of where they’re located,” said council member Michael Lonto, R-Ward 3. “If we have to make an emergency call, let’s just say it’s a fire alarm and we’re going in to check, we don’t have to bust a door down.”

Fire Chief Nicholas Bocharski said with the fire department having key boxes to get into businesses and multi-residential buildings, they can get inside quicker to check an emergency because they don’t have to break down the doors or wait for the owner to arrive with a key.

About one third of Salamanca’s businesses already have key boxes, he said, and the grant could help the fire department distribute boxes for free to many of the two thirds that don’t have them.

Council member Janet Koch, D-Ward 5, said she didn’t like the idea of making the key boxes mandatory and installing them on businesses where the owners don’t want them.

“We could maybe amend the local code enforcement law to allow owners to have the option of putting it on or not,” she said.

“And then I think we’ll really want to look into them, if they opt out, assuming the liability associated with it and understand their door might get kicked down at some point,” said city attorney Erich Weyand.

The council also approved the submission of a Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant for the purchase of fire safety turnout gear with a maximum award of $1,500 with the city matching $1,500 for a total purchase amount of $3,000.

Bocharski said the grant would help replace some worn-out bunker gear, specifically pants and jackets that the firefighters wear.

“I know that at budget time we talked specifically about this,” said Mayor Michael Smith. “This grant was brought up and I think it’s a huge win. And it protects our guys.”

“And we’d be buying it anyways, even if we don’t get the grant,” added council member Michael Flanigan, R-Ward 2.

Council member Sandy Magara, D-Ward 4, said a couple of the firefighters’ gear did not pass a recent inspection.

“(Bocharski) does bring them in and shows it to the fire commission, and they are in bad shape,” she added.

Bocharski said the gear usually lasts about three years before it becomes outdated.

“All of it isn’t going to make the three-year period, so it’s getting time,” he added.

IN OTHER NEWS, the council authorized Sandi Brundage, director of the Salamanca Youth Bureau, to sign a memorandum of understanding between Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc., and the Salamanca Youth Bureau to collaborate on a Street Outreach/Homeless Youth Prevention grant proposal.

“The program is designed to identify children that we know are homeless and to find safe housing, shelter, clothing, food, etc. for them,” Brundage explained.

A homeless child is defined as a youth up to 21 years of age with no permanent address and/or been kicked out of their home, Brundage said. She said there are a couple homeless shelters in Salamanca that will take youth aged 18 to 21, but they could be kicked out.

“The goal is to find permanency for that child,” she added.

Brundage said that the youth bureau had received the three-year grant before in 2011 when it helped bring on staff when the bureau had only two employees.

“It’s a win for us because at no cost to us we can hire someone up to 25 hours a week,” she said. “That worked very well for us before.”

The bureau wouldn’t know if the program would be funded until September, Brundage said. If it is funded, the Salamanca bureau would receive the funds a few months later, she added.

“We’ve engaged with the contract with them before,” Brundage said. “It’s a great program that helps us meet our staffing at no cost to the city.”