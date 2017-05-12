Salamanca man pleads not guilty to taking $1.2M from 200 victims

BUFFALO — A Salamanca man pleaded not guilty to 48 federal crimes on Wednesday, after federal prosecutors accused him of stealing $1.2 million from 200 victims.

Sergiy Bezrukov, 33, of Salamanca, also known as John Butler, Thomas Paris and Christopher Riley, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to defraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, bank fraud and money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine, in addition to restitution.

Bezrukov is accused of running two fraudulent debt refinancing businesses for small business clients who needed to restructure high-interest loans. After the small businesses agreed to work with the defendant and his company, prosecutors allege, Bezrukov would withdraw money from the accounts of the small businesses, then having two employees, Mark Farnham and Dustin Walker, deposit them for him.

The criminal complaint, filed Oct. 26 by a postal inspector and obtained through the federal Public Access to Court Electronic Records database, accuses Bezrukov of using two boxes at the Salamanca post office in his enterprise, registering the boxes to three businesses, SBC Telecom Consulting Inc., Corporate Restructure Inc. and NBR Solutions Inc. Investigators believe he later opened or used post office boxes and UPS Stores in Salamanca, Jamestown, Irving, West Seneca, Cheektowaga, Buffalo and Sanborn to continue the scheme.

The Postal Service reported that Bezrukov paid to have approximately 75,000 mailings sent through the Salamanca post office between August and October 2016, which promised to reduce small business owners’ short-term debt by as much as 75 percent within 12 hours.

The investigation began after a business owner, identified as A.M.S. in the complaint, reported that Corporate Restructure had promised to help reduce payments to a lender from $400 a day to $1,500 a month for $5,000 in payments to Corporate Restructure. Corporate Restructure also claimed to have resolved more than 40,000 debts similar to the ones accrued by A.M.S. After paying an initial $1,250 payment via wire transfer to Corporate Restructure, A.M.S. reported it received a debt collection call from it original lender indicating Corporate Restructure had not communicated with it. Before making more payments, A.M.S. severed the contract with Corporate Restructure.

By Oct. 26, prosecutors believed around 100 victims had fallen for the scheme, losing around $500,000. Since then, more victims had been identified, they reported.

Bezrukov, a Ukrainian national, is being detained.

The indictment is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, under the direction of Inspector-in-Charge Shelly Binkowski, Boston Division; special agents of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly; and the Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge James D. Robnett of the New York Field Office.