San Juan mayor says focus needed on ‘saving lives’ not Puerto Rico’s debt

The mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico, whom President Donald Trump slammed on Twitter for ‘poor leadership,’ said she would meet with the president when he visits the island Tuesday if she is invited to do so.

Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz also told ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” that with the U.S. territory devastated by Hurricane Maria, the focus should be on “saving lives” and not the U.S. territory’s high rate of debt or what it may cost to rebuild.

“Let us not talk about the debt, let us not talk about the cost of reconstruction, let’s just talk about saving lives right now,” Cruz told George Stephanopoulos. “You put the people above the debt. People’s lives and avoiding death above the debt. That’s just how it’s done.”

Cruz has been outspoken in asking for more federal aid to Puerto Rico. Trump on Saturday blasted her and those in the territory whom he said “want everything to be done for them.”

…Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help. They…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

…want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Cruz told Stephanopoulos on Sunday she would still meet Trump.

“If he asks to meet with me, of course I will meet with him,” she said.