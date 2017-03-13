SBU community raises $330,655 during giving blitz

ST. BONAVENTURE — For the second year in a row, St. Bonaventure University alumni and friends pooled their resources in support of today’s students, raising $330,655 in 24 hours for The Bonaventure Fund.

On Feb. 23, Bona’s worldwide community joined together in support of the second annual #BonaGivingDay, responding to a series of challenges and making more than 890 donations.

“Successful, exciting — that describes this year’s event,” said Bob Van Wicklin, vice president for advancement. “From meeting a 60-minute challenge in just 23 minutes to witnessing a strong show of support from graduates of the past 10 years, the 2017 #BonaGivingDay was another great alumni achievement. Our community proved once again what we can do together in a single day.”

The $330,655 represents 892 total gifts, an increase of 47 percent more gifts than last year, with 124 young alumni donations (classes of 2007 to 2016), 94 first-time donors and nine new members to the Young Alumni Grotto Society, Van Wicklin said.

Friendly challenges generated engagement throughout the 24-hour event and highlighted its “Rise to the Challenge” theme, including an $80,000 participation challenge posed by university trustee Jim Meyer, ’76, and his wife, Nina, ’79.

Strong support from faculty and staff also helped to nudge the total of gifts upward.

“The Bona Nation continues to redefine how far they will go for the school,” said Alan Riddle, a development officer for annual giving. “Everyone was really invested in the success of the day. They formed teams, sent emails, followed updates and posted on social media. It was awesome.”

Donations benefited The Bonaventure Fund, which enhances the lives of students by providing scholarship aid and academic support. Though the focus was online donations, any checks dated Feb. 23 and phone donations made that day were also counted.

“While this annual event is just one day, the effects can last a lifetime,” said Karen Heitzinger, director of annual giving. “Gifts made through #BonaGivingDay provide resources that help change the lives of St. Bonaventure students. The generosity of our alumni and friends truly does make all the difference.”

For more information about The Bonaventure Fund or to learn how to be part of #BonaGivingDay next year, contact the Office of Annual Giving at 375-2328.