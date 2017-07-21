Scaramucci once had some not-so-nice things to say about Trump

“Hack politician.”

“I don’t like the way he talks about women.”

No, these weren’t the musings of Hillary Clinton or Bernie Sanders about President Donald Trump -– they were remarks about Trump when he was a candidate from Anthony Scaramucci, his newly minted communications director.

Scaramucci, a Wall Street financier and now staunch Trump defender, was tapped Friday to replace Trump’s former communications director Mike Dubke, who served only three months in the job.

But in 2015, during an appearance on Fox Business, Scaramucci lashed out at Trump in response to remarks from the then-candidate about hedge-funders.

“He’s a hack politician,” he said. “He’s probably going to make Elizabeth Warren his vice-presidential nominee.”

Scaramucci called the remarks from Trump “divisive” and implored the Republican candidate and fellow New Yorker, “You’ve gotta cut it out now and stop all this crazy rhetoric.”

“I don’t like the way he talks about women,” Scaramucci, a Republican donor, added. “I don’t like the way he talks about our friend Megyn Kelly.”

Trump and Kelly, formerly of Fox News, had a very public spat during the campaign, with Trump infamously saying during a primary debate: “There was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

Trump and Kelly later reconciled.

“This nonsense is gonna end,” Scaramucci said of Trump’s White House run. “And I predict it will end before Thanksgiving.”

During a White House briefing Friday, Scaramucci apologized for the comments.

“One of the biggest mistakes that I made because I was an unexperienced person in the world of politics, I was supporting the other candidate,” Scaramucci said. “I should have never said that about him.

“So if the president is listening, I personally apologize for the 50th time for saying that. Here’s a wonderful thing about the news media that was three minutes of my life, you’ve never forgotten it, he’s never forgotten it.”