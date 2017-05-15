School budget votes set for Tuesday

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to have their say on school budgets, capital projects, additional proposals and school board members at all public schools statewide.

Only Ellicottville officials have indicated they seek to override the 2011 state property tax cap.

The tax cap limits the ability of municipalities to raise the property tax levy under a formula, which uses as a base a rate of 2 percent or the change in the Consumer Price Index, whichever is lower. The base rate for school districts in the 2017-18 budget year is 1.26 percent, but after the formula few districts have exactly that cap.

Ellicottville officials reported the district is seeking $7.2 million in property taxes, or a 2.96 percent hike from 2016-17. The cap at Ellicottville, however, is 1.26 percent, after following the formula.

Many districts have other proposals up for vote.

Allegany-Limestone officials have proposed a $16.1 million capital project, which will be on Tuesday’s ballot. Officials report that 71 percent of the cost will be paid with state building aid, with the remaining coming from capital reserves and Smart Schools Bond Act funding. No additional local taxes will be levied to fund the project.

Several districts also have referendums on establishing or reauthorizing capital reserves, which are dedicated accounts for specific purposes. To use the accounts normally take a public referendum, and the funds are required to be used for the specific fund purpose, like a capital reserve fund must be used for building or repairing buildings and grounds, while a vehicle reserve must be used for purchasing new vehicles. The funds are generally filled with surplus funds left over at the close of budget years.

Buses and vehicles are also common propositions. Alfred-Almond,

Andover, Bolivar-Richburg, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Ellicottville, Fillmore, Genesee Valley, Hinsdale, Portville, Scio, Wellsville and West Valley are planning propositions for purchase or lease of buses and other fleet vehicles.

Library funding is also at play in the referendums. Voters in the Alfred-Almond, Belfast, Bolivar-Richburg, Cattaraugus-Little Valley, Cuba-Rushford, Fillmore, Genesee Valley, Scio and Wellsville districts will see referendums on aid for local libraries, which receive tax dollars collected on school tax bills to fund operations.

Most districts are also seeing elections for board seats. Voters in Belfast, Cuba-Rushford, Ellicottville, Franklinville, Genesee Valley, Salamanca, Wellsville and Yorkshire-Pioneer will see contested races.

Districts have also began preparations in case votes fail.

Statewide, voters in 10 of 670 districts voted down the 2016-17 budgets. In the school districts covered by the Times Herald, only West Valley saw its 2016-17 budget defeated by voters.

If a budget is voted down, state law empowers officials to bring another budget up for vote or go to a contingency budget without public approval. If a new budget is put before voters, the vote will be June 20.

Budget figures are from the district offices or the state Department of Education database of school district budget report cards. Enrollment figures are from the state Department of Education district report cards from the 2015-16 school year, the latest available.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY

ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE

° Total budget: $23.1 million, a 1.2 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: $7.39 million, a 1.68 percent decrease from 2016-17.

° Proposals: $16.1 million capital project.

° Candidates: Jay King and Diana Maguire are running for two five-year terms.

° Enrollment: 1,124.

CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY

° Total budget: $26 million, a 3.81 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: $5.22 million, a 1.93 percent decrease from 2016-17.

° Proposals: Increasing aid for the Little Valley Memorial Library and Cattaraugus Free Library from $25,000 to $50,000; $432,000 to purchase four buses and three minivans.

° Candidates: Benjamin Stoll and Robert Forster are seeking new two three-year terms.

° Enrollment: 877.

ELLICOTTVILLE

° Total budget: $12.32 million, a 3.5 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: $7.2 million, a 2.96 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Proposals: The lease of two school buses for $159,400 over five years.

° Candidates: Incumbent Leonard Zlocki and Erin Cornelius are vying for a five-year term.

° Enrollment: 586.

FRANKLINVILLE

° Total budget: $18.29 million, a 0.61 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: $4.3 million, a 1.18 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Proposals: None.

° Candidates: Incumbent Sue Ciesla and James McAuley are running for a five-year term.

° Enrollment: 656.

HINSDALE

° Total budget: $9.75 million, a 0.85 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: $1.92 million, a 2.22 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Proposals: The purchase of a bus for $120,000.

° Candidates: A five-year term, currently held by Nanci Hurlburt.

° Enrollment: 408.

OLEAN

° Total budget: $39.81 million, a 0.74 percent decrease from 2016-17.

°Tax levy: $13.75 million, no change from 2016-17.

° Proposals: The creation of a $500,000 Vehicle Purchase Reserve Fund.

° Candidates: Incumbent Paul Hessney and newcomer Janine Fodor are running to fill two five-year terms.

° Enrollment: 2,072.

PORTVILLE

° Total budget: $17.71 million, a 0.58 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: $4.55 million, a 2 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Proposals: The purchase of two buses for $232,587.

° Candidates: Incumbents Daniel Wenke and Cheryl Wood are seeking new five-year terms.

° Enrollment: 943.

RANDOLPH

° Total budget: $20.29 million, a 2.95 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: $4.61 million, no increase/decrease from 2016-17.

° Proposals: None.

° Candidates: Incumbents Marshall Johnson and Louise Boutwell are running for two seats.

° Enrollment: 876.

SALAMANCA

° Total budget: $31.99 million, an 8.12 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: $1.15 million, no change from 2016-17

° Proposals: None

° Candidates: Incumbent Barb Sande and newcomer Kathi Gimbrone are running to fill a five-year term.

° Enrollment: 1,208.

WEST VALLEY

° Total budget: $9.1 million, a 2.23 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: $3 million, no change from 2016-17.

° Proposals: The purchase of a bus, car, van and associated equipment for $148,180.

° Candidates: Dawn Samborski seeking a five-year term.

° Enrollment: 249.

YORKSHIRE-PIONEER

° Total budget: $53.91 million, a 1.31 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: $12.34 million, a 1.17 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Proposals: None.

° Candidates: Jennifer Daugherty, Denise Urbino, Scott Rimbey and Mary Lou Merlau are seeking a five-year term and a one-year term.

° Enrollment: 2,333.

ALLEGANY COUNTY

ALFRED-ALMOND

° Total budget: $13.27 million, a 1.55 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: $4.79 million, a 1 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Proposals: A $108,663 purchase for a school bus; establishment of a $3 million capital reserve fund; authorization to use $100,000 from the capital reserve fund for boiler repairs and security improvements; collection of $95,000 in taxes for the Alfred Box of Books Library and $84,643 for the Almond Library, for a total of of $179,363.

° Candidates: Patricia Napolitano is unopposed for a bid for a five-year term for a seat currently held by Brooke Harris.

° Enrollment: 629.

ANDOVER

° Total budget: $9.31 million, a 1.4 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: Unavailable

° Proposals: The creation of a $2 million Capital Reserve Fund; Withdrawal of $121,000 from the Bus Purchase Fund for a new bus.

νCandidates: Two three-year terms are up for election.

° Enrollment: 306.

BELFAST

° Total budget: $9.66 million, a 2.92 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: $1.84 million, a 1.99 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Proposals: $5,200 for the Belfast Free Library.

° Candidates: Suzanne Male and Daphne “Becky” Backer are competing for a five-year term currently held by Richard Hull Jr; Chris Enders is running unopposed for a new five-year term.

° Enrollment: 337.

BOLIVAR-RICHBURG

° Total budget: $19.41 million, a 5.42 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: $2.71 million, the same as in 2016-17.

° Proposals: to extend the district’s capital reserve fund for an additional 10 years; to create a $4 million capital improvements reserve fund; to transfer $373,000 from the capital transportation reserve fund to buy three new buses; to increase support for the Bolivar Free Library by $2,500 ; to increase support for the Richburg Colonial Library by $6,000; to increase support for the Little Genesee Free Library by $1,000.

° Candidates: Two three-year seats, held by Karl Hackett II and Carol Greene, are up for vote. Patti Erwin McElheny and Hackett are on the ballot.

° Enrollment: 759.

CUBA-RUSHFORD

° Total budget: $21.08 million, a 2.72 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: $5.59 million, a 1 percent increase/decrease from 2016-17.

° Proposals: An additional $600 to support the Rushford Free Library; an additional $7,354 to support the Cuba Circulating Library

° Candidates: Gary Wight and Dennelle Michalski are on the ballot for one five-year term now held by Ed Zalar, who is not running again.

° Enrollment: 797.

FILLMORE

° Total budget: $16.16 million, a 9.13 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: $2.47 million, a 1.72 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Proposals: $190,000 bond for three school buses; $66,522 for the Wide Awake Club Library.

° Candidates: Sara Hatch is running for a five-year seat on the board. Matt Hopkins is running for an unexpired three-year term.

° Enrollment: 616.

FRIENDSHIP

° Total budget: $9.90 million, a 3.19 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: $1.69 million, a 1.79 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Proposals: The lease of a school bus for $120,000 from the general fund.

° Candidates: William “Scott” Richie is running unopposed for a new five-year term.

° Enrollment: 335.

GENESEE VALLEY

° Total budget: $15.52 million, a 1.53 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: $2.93 million, a 1.38 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Proposals: The purchase of a 72-passenger bus and a 30-passenger bus for $190,000 from the district’s Transportation Reserve Fund; $50,000 each for the Angelica Free Library and Belmont Free Library; the creation of two election districts with district-run voter registration for future elections.

° Candidates: Tonya Metatos, Joshua Shannon, Amy Werner and Beverly Evans are seeking three three-year terms.

° Enrollment: 521.

SCIO

° Total budget: $10.41 million, a 1.5 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: $2.06 million, a 1.95 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Proposals: The purchase of a bus for $125,152; Expenditure of $15,000 from the Equipment Reserve Fund for radio equipment; increasing collections for the Scio Memorial Library from $22,000 to $23,000.

° Candidates: Loren Knapp is seeking a new five-year term.

° Enrollment: 316.

WELLSVILLE

° Total budget: $29.23 million, a 0.65 percent increase from 2016-17.

° Tax levy: $8.35 million, a 0.5 percent decrease from 2016-17.

°Proposals: $240,000 to purchase two buses; an additional $3,922 for the David A. Howe Public Library.

°Candidates: George Kinnicutt, Alan Mosher, Constance Synakowski and Rex Olson are vying for two three-year terms and one unexpired two-year term.

° Enrollment: 1,232.