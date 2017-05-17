School budgets generally pass across Cattaraugus, Allegany counties

In the two dozen school local New York school districts, voters almost invariably passed budget votes, capital projects and other propositions.

Only Hinsdale voters defeated a budget, with voters choosing 97-93 against a proposed $9.75 million budget.

Statewide, voters in 10 of 670 districts voted down the 2016-17 budgets. In the school districts covered by the Olean Times Herald, only West Valley saw its 2016-17 budget defeated by voters.

If a budget is voted down, state law empowers officials to bring another budget up for vote or go to a contingency budget without public approval. If a new budget is put before voters, the vote will be June 20.

Voters in Allegany-Limestone and Andover approved capital projects, with Allegany-Limestone officials planning a $16.1 million project and Andover officials eyeing a $6.79 million project.

Of the 24 districts in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, only Alfred-Almond, Bolivar-Richburg and Canaseraga were not immediately available Tuesday evening.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY

• ALLEGANY-LIMESTONE

Voters approved by a 260-30 tally a $23.1 million budget, a 1.2 percent increase from 2016-17. Voters approved a $16.1 million capital project by a 250-45 tally. Jay King and Diana Maguire received new five-year terms, with 258 and 238 votes, respectively.

• CATTARAUGUS-LITTLE VALLEY

Voters approved by a 233-55 tally a $25.9 million budget, a 3.81 percent increase from 2016-17. A proposal to increase aid for the Little Valley Memorial Library and Cattaraugus Free Library from $25,000 to $50,000 was approved, 212-76; and a proposal for $432,000 to purchase four buses and three minivans was approved, 230-59. Benjamin Stoll and Robert Forster received new three-year terms, with 240 and 229 votes, respectively.

• ELLICOTTVILLE

Voters approved by a 264-57 tally a $12.32 million budget, a 3.5 percent increase from 2016-17. A proposal passed, 271-49, to levy an additional amount not to exceed $31,880 to lease two school buses each of the next five years, beginning with the 2017-18 school year. Incumbent Leonard Zlockie defeated challenger Erin Cornelius by only three votes, 160-157, to earn a five-year seat on the school board.

• FRANKLINVILLE

Voters approved by a 241-104 tally a $18.29 million budget, a 0.61 percent increase from 2016-17. School board incumbent Sue Ciesla was chosen for another five-year term in a 221-144 tally, defeating challenger James McAuley.

• GOWANDA

Voters approved a $30.03 million budget by a 239-98 tally. The budget was an increase of 0.29 percent from 2016-17. Voters also approved propositions for the modification of a vehicle purchase reserve, 246-89, and the authorization to purchase a school bus from the reserve, 270-66. Incumbent Mark Nephew (290 votes), Barbara Weston (277 votes) and Dana Szalay (183 votes) each earned seats on the school board, defeating Heidi John, who garnered 163 votes.

• HINSDALE

Voters denied by a 97-93 tally a $9.75 million budget, a 0.85 percent increase from 2016-17. However, with a vote of 110-80, the purchase of a bus for $120,000 was approved

Incumbent Nanci Hurlburt (156), was approved for a five-year term on the school board.

• OLEAN

Voters approved by a 268-37 tally a $39.81 million budget, a 0.74 percent decrease from 2016-17. Also approved by 258-46 was the creation of a $500,000 Vehicle Purchase Reserve Fund. Incumbent Paul Hessney (261) and newcomer Janine Fodor (240) were approved to each fill five-year terms on the school board. There were also 17 write-in votes.

• PORTVILLE

Voters approved by a 205-41 tally a $17.71 million budget, a 0.58 percent increase from 2016-17. The purchase of two buses for $232,587 was approved, 201-44. Daniel Wenke and Cheryl Wood received 228 and 215 votes, respectively, for five-year terms.

• RANDOLPH

Voters approved by a 119-15 tally a $20.29 million budget, a 2.95 percent increase from 2016-17. Incumbents Marshall Johnson and Louise Boutwell received 121 and 124 votes, respectively, for new terms.

• SALAMANCA

Voters approved by a 324-146 tally a $31.99 million budget, an 8.12 percent increase from 2016-17. Incumbent Barb Sande was re-elected to a five-year term over challenger Kathi Gimbrone by a 275-199 tally.

• WEST VALLEY

Voters approved by a 156-120 tally a $9.1 million budget, a 2.23 percent increase from 2016-17. Voters also approved a resolution, 157-119, to purchase a bus, car, van and associated equipment for $148,180. Dawn Samborski won a five-year term on the board.

• YORKSHIRE-PIONEER

Voters approved by a 314-78 tally a $53.91 million budget, a 1.31 percent increase from 2016-17. Mary Lou Merlau received 309 votes for a five-year term, and Denise Urbino received 251 votes for a one-year term. Scott Rimbey received 97 and Jennifer Daugherty received 93.

ALLEGANY COUNTY

• ANDOVER

Voters approved by a 130-32 tally a $9.31 million budget, a 1.4 percent increase from 2016-17. The creation of a $2 million Capital Reserve Fund was approved, 137-25; the withdrawal of $121,000 from the Bus Purchase Fund for a new bus was approved, 134-27; and a $6.79 million capital improvement project was approved, 122-33. Brian Perkins and Patrick Howland Jr. received new three-year terms, with 131 and 123 votes, respectively.

• BELFAST

Voters approved by a 145-51 tally a $9.66 million budget, a 2.92 percent increase from 2016-17. A $45,240 allocation for the Belfast Public Library was approved, 156-40. School board candidates Chris Enders and Daphne “Becky” Backer received five year terms on the board, with 186 and 143 votes, respectively. Suzanne Male received 46 votes. Beth Hazelton received a five-year term on the Belfast Public Library board of trustees, with 163 votes.

• BOLIVAR-RICHBURG

Voters approved by a 100-22 tally a $19.41 million budget, a 5.42 percent increase from 2016-17. Results for additional proposals were not reported, which included a proposal to extend the district’s capital reserve fund for an additional 10 years; to create a $4 million capital improvements reserve fund; to transfer $373,000 from the capital transportation reserve fund to buy three new buses; to increase support for the Bolivar Free Library by $2,500 ; to increase support for the Richburg Colonial Library by $6,000; and to increase support for the Little Genesee Free Library by $1,000. Karl Hackett II and Patti Erwin McElheny ran unopposed for two three-year seats on the board.

• CUBA-RUSHFORD

Voters approved a $21.08 million budget, a 2.72 percent increase from 2016-17. Also approved were an additional $600 to support the Rushford Free Library and an additional $7,354 to support the Cuba Circulating Library. Gary Wight defeated Dennelle Michalski for a five-year term now held by Ed Zalar, who did not run again. Vote tallies were not reported.

• FILLMORE

Voters approved by a 153-31 tally a $16.16 million budget, a 9.13 percent increase from 2016-17. A $190,000 bond for three school buses was approved, 162-87. School board candidate Sara Hatch received a five-year seat on the board, and Matt Hopkins received a three-year term, with 170 and 171 votes, respectively.

• FRIENDSHIP

Voters approved by a 73-23 tally a $9.90 million budget, a 3.19 percent increase from 2016-17. A proposal to lease a school bus for $120,000 from the general fund was approved, 76-20. William “Scott” Richie was unopposed for a new five-year term on the school board, garnering 77 votes.

• GENESEE VALLEY

Voters approved by a 243-67 tally a $15.52 million budget, a 1.53 percent increase from 2016-17. The purchase of a 72-passenger bus and a 30-passenger bus not to exceed $190,000 from the district’s Transportation Reserve Fund was approved, 265-48; $50,000 each for the Angelica Free Library and Belmont Free Library was approved, 258-56; and the creation of two election districts with district-run voter registration for future elections was approved, 205-98. Joshua Shannon, Amy Werner and Beverly Evans received three-year terms on the school board, with 193, 231 and 197 votes, respectively. Tonya Metatos received 160 votes.

• SCIO

Voters approved by a 80-22 tally a $10.41 million budget, a 1.5 percent increase from 2016-17. The purchase of a bus for $125,152 was approved, 82-21; the expenditure of $15,000 from the Equipment Reserve Fund for radio equipment was approved, 79-23; and increasing collections for the Scio Memorial Library from $22,000 to $23,000 was approved, 69-33. Loren Knapp received 87 votes for a new five-year term on the school board.

• WELLSVILLE

Voters approved by a 256-82 tally a $29.23 million budget, a 0.65 percent increase from 2016-17. A $240,000 purchase of two buses was approved, 267-75; and an additional $3,922 for the David A. Howe Public Library was approved, 258-83. Alan Mosher and Constance Synakowski received three-year terms on the school board, and George Kinnicutt received a two-year term on the board, with 249, 270 and 212 votes, respectively. Rex Olson received 194 votes.

• WHITESVILLE

Voters approved by an 86-4 tally a $6.53 million budget, a 1.52 percent decrease. A bus purchase proposal passed, 82-7; and a library levy proposal passed 57-33. Monica Acomb and Jane Hall were elected to the school board, and Ruth Benson was elected to the library board.