Scout’s shed project will help SPCA in more ways than one

OLEAN — Zach Kruse has always liked animals, and especially those housed at the SPCA in Cattaraugus County on Route 16.

Because of that, Kruse, a 15-year-old Boy Scout with Troop 617 in Olean, decided he wanted to conduct a service project that would not only help the shelter animals, but also assist him in earning his Eagle Scout badge.

After speaking with shelter manager Jenn Panepinto, Kruse learned the facility really needed an additional shed to house lawn equipment. The new shed, in turn, will free up space in a back barn on SPCA property that is currently used to house lawn equipment. After the equipment is stored in the new shed, the barn will be used as an additional area for dogs and cats.

Kruse’s father, Scott, said his son has raised $2,800 of the $3,500 needed to construct a 14 feet by 20 feet shed. Zach Kruse raised the money by sending letters requesting help from friends and family, as well as churches and businesses. He will continue to solicit funds until he reaches the goal.

Scott Kruse said a business in Franklinville, Northwoods Structures on Route 16, is providing a “good deal” with the cost of constructing the shed.

“All of the (Scouts) are going to go there with the Scout leaders and volunteers to build it” on July 18, Scott Kruse explained. “We’re then going to have it transported here” to the shelter property.

Zach Kruse said construction of the SPCA shed will be the last service project he will have to complete in order to receive his Eagle badge. He currently is a Life Scout, which is one rank below Eagle.

Melissa Thurst, an employee at the SPCA, said staff members and volunteers are happy with any help provided at the shelter.

Thurst said the extra space that will be created by the new storage shed will make a big difference.

“Anything that ends up helping the animals out is definitely appreciated,” Thurst said. “Seeing younger kids (like Zach Kruse) want to get out and help the animals sets a good example. Maybe it will get more adults interested in helping, too.”

Thurst said the barn, which at one time housed horses, has an enclosed room with heat as well as horse stalls.

“Last summer when we had an overflow of cats we had that extra room” in the barn for their housing, she recalled. She said the removal of lawn equipment from the barn will make it even more accessible to the shelter animals.

(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter, OTHKate)