Second time’s the charm for Hinsdale budget vote

HINSDALE — Hinsdale residents have finally passed a proposition from their school district.

After voting down the Hinsdale Central School District’s capital project plan and subsequent 2017-18 budget proposal, residents approved a revised budget proposal Tuesday, 153 to 70. If residents had voted down the budget for a second time, the district would have been forced to adopt a $9.65 million contingency budget.

Superintendent Larry Ljungberg called the approval “a relief.”

“I’m glad the budget passed for the students of Hinsdale,” he said after ballots were counted Tuesday night. “I appreciate the support of the Hinsdale community to allow us to continue to do what we do for their kids.”

The district will now adopt a $9.71 million budget, a 0.53 percent increase from this school year, and a 0.55 percent property tax levy increase. The first proposal voters struck down last month was a 0.85 percent budget increase from this school year and carried a 2.22 percent tax levy increase.

District officials said the decreases were made possible by restored Title II, Part A funding of $31,531. Officials feared the federal funding for professional development would be cut completely when creating the first proposal, but have since been told by the state Education Department that the funding will be phased out over time.

Amy Mattys, a parent of district students, felt the budget was reasonable.

“I don’t think it’s too much and it benefits the school, it benefits the kids,” she said after voting Tuesday.

Mattys forgot to vote for the first budget proposal, but said her friends, who also have children in the district, encouraged her to take part in the revote.

“I think a lot of people take it for granted. They think it’s just going to pass and they don’t come and vote,” she said.

Ljungberg partly credits the approval with increased voter participation. While just 190 residents voted on the first budget proposal, which was struck down 97 to 93, 223 residents participated in Tuesday’s revote.

He said the district reached more voters the second time around with a media blitz that included announcements on local TV news and radio. They also posted on social media and spoke with residents in person.

“There’s a lot of work involved. I’m not saying we didn’t do a lot of work the first time, but the second budget I think we mobilized a lot of voters and that really helped,” Ljungberg said.

The approval may have also been the result of more residents understanding the annual operating budget is unrelated to the district’s failed capital project proposal.

In exit poll surveys after the first budget vote, some residents complained about the $6.8 million capital project, which proposed the purchase of nearly 14 acres of land adjacent to the school for the construction of an athletic complex. Residents who spoke with the Times Herald Tuesday said they knew of residents who confused the first budget vote with a second capital project vote.

“I don’t think they understood what they were voting for, to be honest. I know a lot of people who voted the budget down because of the capital project,” said Hinsdale resident Joseph Noll, who voted for both budget proposals. “It was a narrow margin to vote (the first budget proposal) down this last time, so if there was 10 people who knew what they were voting for, it might have been a different outcome.”

For the revote, the district emphasized that the budget vote had nothing to do with the capital project, and thoroughly explained what the annual operating budget is.

“Sometimes we take this stuff for granted because we live and we breathe it,” Ljungberg said. “But sometimes people don’t really understand and it was very helpful to explain in detail.”

Ljungberg and the district’s Board of Education will work over the summer to create a revised capital project plan, which they hope will have a smaller to no impact on taxpayers. The vote will likely take place this fall.

Not all residents approved of the revised budget proposal. A Hinsdale man who would not give his name said he felt both proposals had too much administrative costs for a school district of just 450 students. More than 13 percent of the district’s revised budget is for administration costs.

Ljungberg was glad to see the district avoid having to adopt a contingency budget, which he said would not allow the district to add new equipment and would freeze some individuals’ contracts. It would also restrict public use of the school building.

“It becomes fairly restrictive fairly quickly and I think just the message of a contingency budget is not a good message,” he said. “We want to be able to work with the Hinsdale residents.”

He added the district has learned some lessons from this year’s budget process.

“We got to be very clear here while we do these budgets and have accurate information and I think the other thing is to make sure we really actively promote the budget vote,” he said. “You can’t take this for granted.”

(Contact reporter Tom Dinki at tdinki@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @tomdinki)