Sen. Gillibrand visits Olean farmers’ market, attacks Trump budget’s proposed food stamp cuts

OLEAN — Standing among area farmers who accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits from low-income families looking to purchase fresh produce, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Saturday spoke out against proposed cuts to the program commonly known as food stamps.

Gillibrand, D-N.Y., visited the REAP Olean Farmers’ Market in the Olean Center Mall parking lot to urge her fellow senators to reject President Donald Trump’s budget proposal to cut SNAP funding by more than $190 billion over the next 10 years.

“Budgets are about priorities, and taking away food from children, seniors and hardworking Western New York and Southern Tier families, who are struggling to make ends meet, should not be a priority of the federal government,” said Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

Trump’s proposed cuts come from tightening SNAP eligibility requirements for those who are considered capable of working but cannot find work. According the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, nearly one third of all SNAP households — and more than half of households with children — had some earnings from jobs in 2015, the most recent year data was available.

Gillibrand argued that many of the 44 million Americans, including 3 million New York state residents, who rely on SNAP are hardworking families who do everything they can to provide for themselves, but still need SNAP to survive.

“(They) need SNAP to put food on the table for their families during these tough times because, frankly, wages are too low and they need SNAP to fill in the gaps,” she said.

Approximately 16 percent of Cattaraugus County residents received SNAP benefits in 2014, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The county has a poverty rate of 18.3 percent, according to the New York State Community Action Association’s 2017 poverty report, while the national poverty rate is 14.7 percent.

It’s for that reason the REAP Olean Farmers’ Market has accepted SNAP benefits since 2010. It does so through Buffalo-based Field and Fork Network’s Double Up Food Bucks program, a SNAP incentive that matches federal food assistance benefits up to $20 per market visit per day.

“Since 2014, we’ve seen almost a half a million dollars in combined SNAP and Double Up sales in farmers’ markets across Western New York,” said Lisa Tucker French, executive director of Field and Fork Network. “We’ve also seen over 282,000 pounds of healthy food being purchased by families on SNAP and using our Double Up program.”

Stephanie Beneng, manager of REAP Olean Farmers’ Market, said while SNAP benefits are still a small percentage of the market’s total sales, the number has been steadily increasing in recent years.

“We’re still meeting people every market that come up and say, ‘You accept SNAP benefits? I had no idea. I’ve been shopping here for years,’” she said. “It’s just trying to make sure people notice the (SNAP) table and feel comfortable to come up and ask questions.”

Gillibrand said SNAP helps the Olean farmers’ market and other markets across the country expand their customer base, while also encouraging people to buy local and eat healthy.

“When Congress talks about destroying the SNAP program as if it’s just some abstract idea that they disagree with, they’re completely ignoring that many families right here in the Southern Tier and Western New York would absolutely suffer if they didn’t have access to this funding, and they’re also ignoring the farmers who work hard everyday to sell their fruits and vegetables to low-income families at farmers’ markets just like this one,” she said.

The senator encouraged those at Saturday’s market to speak out against the proposed cuts on social media and by calling their local representatives.

